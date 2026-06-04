On3 Ranks Top 5 Transfers Available in CBB Portal Right Now

1) Tijan Saine Jr.

Previous Rank: 2

Tijan Saine Jr. Transfer Profile

Position: PG | Class: RS-Junior

Height: 5’10” | Weight: 175 lbs

Former Team: Weber State

Current Team: Undecided

Tijan Saine Jr. plays bigger than his size because of his confidence and offensive aggression. He creates pressure with his speed and ability to score off the bounce, making him a difficult cover for opposing guards. After breaking out at Weber State, he is drawing deserved attention.

"Despite being undersized, he made a big impact on the offensive end." - James Fletcher III

Tijan Saine Jr. ON3 R