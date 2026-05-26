ESPN Ranks the Top 65 Transfers in the College Basketball Transfer Portal

1) F Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State

Milan Momcilovic Transfer Portal Profile

Position: F | Class: Junior

F Junior Height: 6’8” | Weight: 220 lbs

6’8” 220 lbs Former Team: Iowa State

Iowa State Current Team: Undecided

Milan Momcilovic is the kind of plug-and-play sniper every contender covets, and there wasn’t a more lethal one in college basketball last season. Knocking down nearly half of his looks from beyond the arc while piling up volume, Momcilovic didn’t just space the floor; he warped defenses entirely. At 6-foot-8, his ability to shoot over contests and produce efficiently makes him one of the safest offensive bets in the portal, with clear All-American upside if he returns to school.

“Momcilovic wasn’t just efficient; he was dominant in how he bent defenses with his shooting. You don’t see guys at that size shoot it like that with that level of confidence. He instantly raises the ceiling of whatever team lands him, and there’s a real argument he’s the most impactful offensive transfer available.” - Borzello