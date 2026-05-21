Top 10 CBB Stars Snubbed for the NBA Draft Combine

10. Trey Kaufman-Renn - Purdue

Trey Kaufman-Renn NBA Draft Profile

Position: F

F College: Purdue

Purdue Class: Senior

There are few prospects more polarizing in this year's class than Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn. One scout will tell you he's got all the intangibles and ability to be an effective off-the-bench big, while another will say he is far too one-dimensional to find success at the next level. It was a bit of a drop-off from junior to senior year for TKR, but his paint presence is undeniably elite. The shooting is where his player profile gets into a bit of trouble. If he wants to find serious playing time in the NBA, he will need to improve at the free-throw line at the very least, and perhaps develop a more threatening outside jumper.