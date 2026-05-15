247 Sports College Basketball Transfer Portal Rankings: Top 2026 Available Players

Let's Hear From You! Who is the Best Available Player in the CBB Portal?

Join the Portal Debate on Available Players

The available college basketball transfer portal board for 2026 is shrinking, and teams that wait too long will be left holding the bag.

Who are you calling first?

The Unicorn Bet: Is Milan Momcilovic the undisputed #1 or will he choose the NBA? Is his high-usage style a risk for a team with established stars?

The Defensive Anchor: Can Robert Miller III provide enough rim protection to win a conference title?

The High-Major Leap: Which player, like Jordan Burks or Hamad Mousa , is most likely to become an All-American after their move to a Power 4 school?

The Lead Guard: Is Myles Rice the most underrated prize left, or has his stint at Maryland cooled his market?

Drop your take in the comments: Who is the one available player on this list that you want your college program to nab?