Predicting Landing Spots for Top 70 Players in CBB Transfer Portal

7) F Allen Graves: Uncommitted

Allen Graves to Duke fits the mold they’ve leaned into lately. The skilled forward is long, and he's shown he can do more than play inside. At six-foot-nine, he gives them size, but it’s the versatility that stands out. He doesn’t need to dominate the ball to impact the game, which makes him an easy piece to plug into a talented roster. Not to mention, the Santa Clara transfer has proven he's willing to play the sixth man role.

Allen Graves Transfer Portal Profile

Position: F | Class: Sophomore

F Sophomore Height: 6’9” | Weight: 220 lbs

6’9” 220 lbs Former Team: Santa Clara

Santa Clara Current Team: Undecided

Prediction: Duke