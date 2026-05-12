Predicting Landing Spots for Top 70 Players in CBB Transfer Portal

Allen Graves to Duke fits the mold they’ve leaned into lately. The skilled forward is long, and he's shown he can do more than play inside. At six-foot-nine, he gives them size, but it’s the versatility that stands out. He doesn’t need to dominate the ball to impact the game, which makes him an easy piece to plug into a talented roster. Not to mention, the Santa Clara transfer has proven he's willing to play the sixth man role.
Allen Graves Transfer Portal Profile
- Position: F | Class: Sophomore
- Height: 6’9” | Weight: 220 lbs
- Former Team: Santa Clara
- Current Team: Undecided
Prediction: Duke