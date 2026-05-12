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NCAAB · 20 minutes ago

ESPN Ranks the Top 50 Transfers in the College Basketball Transfer Portal

John Canady

Host · Writer

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undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Cavaliers covered -3.5, O 213.5
DET

DET

103

CLE

CLE

112

Final
Lakers covered +12.5, O 214.5
OKC

OKC

115

LAL

LAL

110

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