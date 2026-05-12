ESPN Ranks the Top 50 Transfers in the College Basketball Transfer Portal

50) G Jaland Lowe, Kentucky

*Transferring from Kentucky to Georgetown*

Jaland Lowe never truly got the opportunity to settle in at Kentucky because of injuries, but his production before arriving in Lexington speaks for itself. Just two seasons ago, he was one of the ACC’s top guards thanks to his scoring ability and playmaking at Pitt. If healthy, Lowe immediately raises Georgetown’s ceiling and gives Ed Cooley an experienced lead guard to build around.

“People shouldn’t forget how productive Lowe was before this past season. When healthy, he’s an all-conference caliber guard who can really control the game offensively.” - Borzello