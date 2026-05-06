Predicting Landing Spots for Top 60 Players in CBB Transfer Portal

*Harris Committed to Tennessee*
Juke Harris may be one of the most intriguing prospects remaining in the portal, considering his upside as a scorer. A fit at Tennessee would make sense not only because the Volunteers could hand him the keys immediately, but also because he'd be the perfect complement to the returning talent. A six-foot-seven guard who can get thirty on any given night doesn’t come around often, and for a program that’s been searching for a go-to offensive creator, this feels like the type of swing that can reshape a roster overnight.
Juke Harris Transfer Portal Profile
- Position: G-F | Class: Sophomore
- Height: 6’7” | Weight: 200 lbs
- Former Team: Wake Forest
- Current Team: Undecided
Prediction: Tennessee