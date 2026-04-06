2026 National Championship Best Bet: Pick for Monday, Apr. 6

We’ve got the ultimate showdown in the national championship as Michigan takes on UConn with the title on the line! Check it out as we prepare you for a thrilling finale to March Madness with expert betting insights, matchup analysis, & top picks.

National Championship Best Bet Today: Expert Pick for April 6

Year to Date Record: 37-30| Units: +5.19 units (Minus-money plays are to win one unit, plus-money plays are one unit)

Dave Connelly is SportsGrid’s lead college basketball analyst with over five years of experience covering hoops, including his industry-leading transfer portal rankings and NCAA bracket predictions (seen on Bracket Matrix). An authority in Mid-Major Basketball, Connelly’s expertise extends well beyond the Power 5.

SportsGrid Expert Pick: Under 144.5 (-110)

Where to Watch UConn vs. Michigan

SportsGrid Matchup Page: CONN vs. MICH

CONN vs. MICH Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Where to Watch: TBS

TBS Date: April 6, 2026

April 6, 2026 Time: 8:49 p.m. ET

UConn vs. Michigan Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market UConn Michigan Moneyline +255 -320 Spread +7.5 (-120) -7.5 (-102) Total (O/U 144.5) Over: -110 Under: -110

UConn vs. Michigan Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) UConn Michigan Direct Win Probability 27% 74% Cover Spread (MICH -7.5) Yes: 48¢ No: 54¢ Total 144.5 Points Yes: 52¢ No: 50¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

We are going to attack the under here, as two of KenPom’s top-8 defenses will take the floor. While UConn thrives on playing a team-oriented style of offense with nearly two-thirds of its field goals coming off an assist, Michigan ranks inside the top 50 in assists allowed. They are elite at disrupting their opponent’s offensive rhythm and overall flow, something that could really make the Huskies grind for points on their offensive possessions.

UConn has been masterful in the tournament as well, most recently in a dominant display against the best offense in the country, holding Illinois to just 62 points en route to this game. When they crank up the intensity, they can turn off the faucet for any team in the country for an extended period.

The under is also a strong wager in the national title game over the past 15 tournaments, going 11-4 in that span, with one of those games only going over after reaching overtime.

You can put together a bit of a thesis by combining playing inside a football stadium, player nerves, and opponent unfamiliarity to explain why this trend has continued since 2010. With these factors paired with potentially limiting injuries to offensive-minded players on both sides of the matchup in UConn’s Solo Ball and Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg, this one feels like it could turn into a rock fight as they vie for a national championship. Back the under and expect things to get ugly on Monday night.

For more College Basketball picks, check out SportsGrid’s predictive model. Our SportsGrid predictive model doesn’t stop at the spread. See which player props have a 5-star rating tonight. Unlock your betting edge!

Thank you for following our coverage and analysis of the 2025-26 college basketball season. Best of luck ahead of the national championship game!