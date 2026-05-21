On3 Ranks Top 9 Transfers Available in CBB Portal Ahead of NBA Decision Deadline

1) Milan Momcilovic

Milan Momcilovic Transfer Portal Profile

Position: F | Class: Junior

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 220 lbs

Former Team: Iowa State

Current Team: Undecided

Milan Momcilovic remains one of the most dangerous shooters in college basketball, and every defense knows it the second he crosses half-court. His ability to stretch the floor at 6-foot-8 while making tough shots look routine gives him instant value for any contender in the country. There are not many forwards with this kind of shot-making profile.

"He brings a top-end skill which every team at the college and professional level will value." - James Fletcher III

Milan Momcilovic ON3 Rank