College Basketball 2026 Transfer Portal Big Board Rankings 1-60

Paulius Murauskas Transfer Portal Profile
- Position: F | Class: Junior
- Height: 6’8” | Weight: 225 lbs
- Former Team: Saint Mary’s
- Current Team: Arizona State
As expected, we saw a boomerang transfer back to the power-conference level from Paulius Murauskas, who started his collegiate career at Arizona. After struggling to crack the rotation with the Wildcats, Murauskas joined the Gaels and made an immediate impact over the previous two seasons, achieving First-Team All-WCC honors in 2025-26.
The forward stayed out West joining Arizona State if the Big 12, giving the Sun Devils size, rebounding, and efficiency in the frontcourt. Not just a boomerang back to the Big 12 but back to the state of Arizona.