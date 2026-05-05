College Basketball 2026 Transfer Portal Big Board Rankings 1-60

60) Money Williams

Money Williams Transfer Portal Profile

Position: G | Class: Junior

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 200 lbs

Former Team: Montana

Current Team: Boston College

Money Williams has proven over the past two years that he is one of the top pure scorers in college basketball. Just last season alone, the junior tallied seven games with at least 30 points, while also going for 40 in a Big Sky Tournament quarterfinal win over Northern Colorado. He led the conference with 20.6 points per game on the season, one of just 29 players in Division I to eclipse 20 PPG.

He joins former UConn assistant Luke Murray (son of Bill) in his debut season at Boston College, where he will bring loads of scoring punch to a program that desperately needs it.