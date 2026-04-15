Predicting Landing Spots for Top 15 Players in CBB Transfer Portal

5) G Robert Wright III, BYU

Robert Wright III fit at Kentucky is easily one of the best in this group. He’s a quick, downhill guard who thrives when the floor is spaced, and Kentucky is almost always built to play fast. At six-foot-one, he’s not the biggest, but he doesn’t need to be; his game is about pressure, and that tends to translate in Lexington. Wright is a knock-down shooter, and with his father encouraged by the chance for his son to learn under newly hired Mo Williams, the Wildcats seem like a no-brainer fit.

Robert Wright III Transfer Portal Profile

Position: G | Class: Sophomore

G Sophomore Height: 6’1” | Weight: 183 lbs

6’1” 183 lbs Former Team: BYU

BYU Current Team: Undecided

Prediction: Kentucky