Michigan Dismantles Arizona 91-73 to Reach 2026 National Final

The Michigan Wolverines secured their spot in the 2026 National Championship with a commanding 91-73 victory over the Arizona Wildcats at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night. Led by junior center Aday Mara, who delivered a career-high 26 points and 9 rebounds on 11-of-15 shooting, the Wolverines became the first team in NCAA Tournament history to score 90+ points in five different games during a single run. Michigan established early dominance, surging to a double-digit lead within the first six minutes and heading into halftime with a 16-point advantage (48-32).

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The Wolverines (now 36-3) maintained their offensive efficiency throughout the contest, shooting 57.1% from the floor and 12-for-27 from three-point range. Elliot Cadeau recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists, while freshman Trey McKenney added 16 points behind four three-pointers. Despite an injury scare in the first half where All-American Yaxel Lendeborg suffered a rolled ankle and sprained knee, the senior forward returned to hit two critical second-half triples, finishing with 11 points. Michigan’s defense limited Arizona to 36% shooting overall, effectively neutralizing the Wildcats’ interior attack. The Wolverines now prepare to face UConn on Monday night as they seek their first national title since 1989.