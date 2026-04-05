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NCAAB · 6 hours ago

Michigan Dismantles Arizona 91-73 to Reach 2026 National Final

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

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Michigan Overpowers Arizona 91-73 to Advance to National Championship

The Michigan Wolverines secured their spot in the 2026 National Championship with a commanding 91-73 victory over the Arizona Wildcats at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night. Led by junior center Aday Mara, who delivered a career-high 26 points and 9 rebounds on 11-of-15 shooting, the Wolverines became the first team in NCAA Tournament history to score 90+ points in five different games during a single run. Michigan established early dominance, surging to a double-digit lead within the first six minutes and heading into halftime with a 16-point advantage (48-32).

Our Pick for the National Championship winner is Michigan. Find out why here.

The Wolverines (now 36-3) maintained their offensive efficiency throughout the contest, shooting 57.1% from the floor and 12-for-27 from three-point range. Elliot Cadeau recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists, while freshman Trey McKenney added 16 points behind four three-pointers. Despite an injury scare in the first half where All-American Yaxel Lendeborg suffered a rolled ankle and sprained knee, the senior forward returned to hit two critical second-half triples, finishing with 11 points. Michigan’s defense limited Arizona to 36% shooting overall, effectively neutralizing the Wildcats’ interior attack. The Wolverines now prepare to face UConn on Monday night as they seek their first national title since 1989.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Apr 5 9:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAC

LAC

-14.5

-669

O 227.5

SAC

SAC

+14.5

+614

U 227.5

Apr 5 10:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
HOU

HOU

-3.5

-156

O 226.5

GSW

GSW

+3.5

+150

U 226.5

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