UConn Outlasts Illinois 71-62 to Secure College Basketball National Final Spot

The UConn Huskies moved within one win of a historic third national title in four seasons by defeating No. 3 seed Illinois 71-62 in the Final Four on Saturday. Senior center Tarris Reed Jr. anchored the effort with 17 points and 11 rebounds, helping the Huskies (now 34-5) withstand a late second-half rally by the Fighting Illini. UConn’s disciplined defense was the deciding factor, holding Illinois to a season-low 33.9% shooting and allowing zero fastbreak points.

Our Pick for the National Championship winner is Michigan. Find out why here.

UConn maintained control for the majority of the game, building a 14-point lead before Illinois used a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to 57-53 with 5:02 remaining. Keaton Wagler led Illinois with 20 points and 8 rebounds, while Tomislav Ivisic added 16 points, but the comeback fell short. Freshman standout Braylon Mullins silenced the pro-Illinois crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium by drilling a dagger three-pointer from the left wing with 52 seconds left to push the lead to seven. The Huskies committed only four turnovers in the win and now advance to a Monday night showdown against Michigan.

On the Kalshi prediction market, Michigan currently opens as a clear favorite with a 74% win probability and a 7.5-point spread