2026 Final Four Best Bets: Picks for Saturday, Apr. 4

We’ve got a pair of Final Four showdowns as Illinois takes on UConn, followed by Michigan battling Arizona with a trip to the national championship on the line! Check it out as we prepare you for a thrilling night of college basketball with expert betting insights, matchup analysis, & top picks.

Final Four Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for April 4

Year to Date Record: 36-29| Units: +5.19 units (Minus-money plays are to win one unit, plus-money plays are one unit)

Dave Connelly is SportsGrid’s lead college basketball analyst with over five years of experience covering hoops, including his industry-leading transfer portal rankings and NCAA bracket predictions (seen on Bracket Matrix). An authority in Mid-Major Basketball, Connelly’s expertise extends well beyond the Power 5.

SportsGrid Expert Pick: Under 139.5 (-108)

Where to Watch Illinois vs. UConn

SportsGrid Matchup Page: ILL vs. UCONN

ILL vs. UCONN Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Where to Watch: TBS

TBS Date: April 4, 2026

April 4, 2026 Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

Illinois vs. UConn Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Illinois UConn Moneyline -134 +112 Spread -1.5 (-120) +1.5 (-102) Total (O/U 139.5) Over: -112 Under: -108

Illinois vs. UConn Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Illinois UConn Direct Win Probability 54% 46% Cover Spread (ILL -2.5) Yes: 47¢ No: 54¢ Total 139.5 Points Yes: 51¢ No: 50¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

This is more of a qualitative play than a quantitative play based on metrics and overall stats. We feel confident saying that UConn realizes they’ll have to muck this game up to have a chance to keep up with Illinois’s high-flying offense. Currently boasting the most efficient offense in the KenPom era, the Fighting Illini are an absolute wagon on offense when they are clicking on all cylinders. We expect UConn head coach Dan Hurley and his staff to have a game plan to disrupt them as much as possible and keep the final score closer to the 60s than the 80s, a position where they would be much more likely to win.

You are also getting the benefit of the Final Four under angle, which has been around for years now. The idea is that these players have rarely, if ever, played a basketball game in a football stadium. Depth perception is thrown off when it comes to perimeter shooting, and it is a very different environment than they are used to. Things could get off to a sluggish start as teams feel each other out and nerves settle, so we’ll look towards the under in this spot.

For more College Basketball picks, check out SportsGrid’s predictive model. Our SportsGrid predictive model doesn’t stop at the spread. See which player props have a 5-star rating tonight. Unlock your betting edge!

SportsGrid Edge: Arizona ML (+104)

Where to Watch Michigan vs. Arizona

SportsGrid Matchup Page: MICH vs. ARIZ

MICH vs. ARIZ Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Where to Watch: TBS

TBS Date: April 4, 2026

April 4, 2026 Time: 8:49 p.m. ET

Michigan vs. Arizona Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Michigan Arizona Moneyline -125 +104 Spread -1.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110) Total (O/U 157.5) Over: -110 Under: -110

Michigan vs. Arizona Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Michigan Arizona Direct Win Probability 52% 48% Cover Spread (MICH -1.5) Yes: 50¢ No: 51¢ Total 157.5 Points Yes: 50¢ No: 51¢

It’s been said for a long time, but the backcourts win national championships. And while the frontcourts will be the focus of this matchup, as both teams have some of the best forwards in the country, the guards will determine the winner. If there is any weakness for the Wolverines, it’s their guard play. Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney are capable, but they are not on the same level as Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries.

It’s a clear advantage for the Wildcats, who have relied heavily on both when they desperately need a bucket, a theme we have seen throughout the Big 12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament. While this will surely be as close as the point spread indicates, we are happy to back the side with the superior guard play as we get into crunch time in the final minutes. Take the Wildcats as the slight underdog in this spot.

Final Four Best Bets: April 4

Illinois/UConn u139.5 (-108)

Arizona ML (+104)

The Final Four has arrived, and it’s time to get down to two of the best matchups we have ever seen at the national semifinals. Best of luck!