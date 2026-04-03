Wooden Award Flashback: Matt Painter continues to honor Wooden in his coaching style at Purdue

The John R. Wooden Award will celebrate it’s 50th anniversary this season. Leading up to the award ceremony on April 10, 2026, The Sporting Tribune in partnership with the Wooden Award and the Los Angeles Athletic Club will highlight past winners of the Wooden Award and the Legends of Coaching Award.



When Matt Painter took over his alma mater Purdue in 2005, the Boilermakers were teetering toward an era of obsolescence after NCAA sanctions depleted them for the better part of the early 2000s.

20 years later, few programs in the country are as healthy and flourishing, and Painter is still the man in charge. It took him just a single season to turn the path of Purdue’s proverbial ship from something that resembled the Titanic’s to one more like the Mayflower, and the Boilermakers are currently as much of a mainstay in the college basketball landscape as they’ve ever been.

In recognition for two decades of unparalleled success at Purdue and his success leading up to his time in Lafayette, Painter was named the 2025 Wooden Legends of Coaching Award recipient.

After a 9-19 maiden voyage in 2005-06, Painter and the Boilermakers ripped off a stretch of six consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, including back-to-back Sweet 16 trips in 2009 and 2010. After a turbulent stretch midway through the 2010s, Painter again led the Boilermakers back into national contention with back-to-back Sweet 16 trips again in 2017 and 2018 before falling short in a heartbreaker against Virginia in the 2019 Elite 8.

The most prevalent pattern in Painter’s time at Purdue has been his ability to lead the team through those turbulent times. There’s no greater example of that than him leading the 2023 team all the way to the National Championship game just a season after they were on the losing end of the biggest and most noteworthy upset in the history of the sport.

His ability to lead that team to such heights was in large part because of his connection with star center Zach Edey, who he helped guide to back-to-back Wooden National Player of the Year Awards in 2022 and 2023. He’s developed a similar connection to Purdue’s current leader, point guard Braden Smith, and was the same type of pivotal figure in the careers of Robbie Hummel and E’Twaun Moore.

Since Painter has been at Purdue, he’s been named the Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2019, and 2024. Before his time at Purdue, Painter built the Southern Illinois Salukis into a force in the Missouri Valley Conference and even earned an at-large bid to the 2004 NCAA Tournament after racking up a 25-4 record before the tournament, with just two losses in conference play (including the championship).