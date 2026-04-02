2026 NIT Semifinals Best Bets: Picks for Tonight, Apr. 2

We’ve got a pair of NIT semifinal showdowns as New Mexico takes on Tulsa, followed by Illinois State battling Auburn to round out the slate! Check it out as we prepare you for an exciting night of college basketball with expert betting insights, matchup analysis, & top picks.

NIT Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for April 2

Year to Date Record: 36-27 | Units: +7.44 units (Minus-money plays are to win one unit, plus-money plays are one unit)

Dave Connelly is SportsGrid’s lead college basketball analyst with over five years of experience covering hoops, including his industry-leading transfer portal rankings and NCAA bracket predictions (seen on Bracket Matrix). An authority in Mid-Major Basketball, Connelly’s expertise extends well beyond the Power 5.

SportsGrid Expert Pick: Over 161.5 (-110)

Where to Watch New Mexico vs. Tulsa

SportsGrid Matchup Page: UNM vs. TLSA

UNM vs. TLSA Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Date: April 2, 2026

April 2, 2026 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

New Mexico vs. Tulsa Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market New Mexico Tulsa Moneyline -162 +134 Spread -3.5 (-105) +3.5 (-115) Total (O/U 161.5) Over: -110 Under: -110

New Mexico vs. Tulsa Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) New Mexico Tulsa Direct Win Probability 61% 39% Cover Spread (UNM -4.5) Yes: 46¢ No: 56¢ Total 160.5 Points Yes: 53¢ No: 48¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

The combination of New Mexico’s pace and Tulsa’s offensive-centric scheme is what makes this a great over bet to back on Thursday night. The Lobos rank inside the top 50 nationally in tempo and went at least 74 possessions in two of their three NIT games, something they only did five times over the entire regular season. The Golden Hurricane is also happy to get into a scoring fest, as they have cleared this total in three of their previous five outings.

Tulsa also loves to put up threes, ranking 32nd nationally in points coming from triples while hitting at a top-five rate nationally. New Mexico typically allows its opponents to take shots from beyond the arc, ranking 358th nationally in three-pointers allowed per game. It’s an added bonus that could help us get over this total if the Golden Hurricane can find its rhythm from deep.

For more College Basketball picks, check out SportsGrid’s predictive model. Our SportsGrid predictive model doesn’t stop at the spread. See which player props have a 5-star rating tonight. Unlock your betting edge!

SportsGrid Edge: Illinois State +7.5 (-115)

Where to Watch Illinois State vs. Auburn

SportsGrid Matchup Page: ILST vs. AUB

ILST vs. AUB Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Date: April 2, 2026

April 2, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Illinois State vs. Auburn Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Illinois State Auburn Moneyline +250 -315 Spread +7.5 (-115) -7.5 (-105) Total (O/U 149.5) Over: -110 Under: -110

Illinois State vs. Auburn Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Illinois State Auburn Direct Win Probability 27% 73% Cover Spread (AUB -7.5) Yes: 50¢ No: 51¢ Total 149.5 Points Yes: 50¢ No: 52¢

Auburn has flirted with disaster in basically every game it has played in the NIT up to this point. The Tigers were down double-digits in the first half to South Alabama in the opening round, let Nevada hang around for most of their second-round matchup, and took their foot off the gas towards the end against Seattle. While they were able to get past their previous opponents, Illinois State has proven to be much stickier in their run to the semifinals.

Their road win over Wake Forest is a prime example, whereJohnny Kinziger knocked down a clutch three to give the Redbirds the win with two seconds left. There is a bit of a clutch gene with this Illinois State team, and it makes sense given they rank 44th in player experience and 13th in minutes continuity in the country. Take the points and the Redbirds in this one.

College Basketball Best Bets: March 28

New Mexico/Tulsa o161.5 (-110)

Illinois State +7.5 (-115)

The NIT Tournament has reached the quarterfinals, and there are plenty of betting opportunities throughout March. Best of luck!