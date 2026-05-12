Ranking the Top 70 Players in the 2026 CBB Transfer Portal

70) Jamier Jones

Jamier Jones Transfer Portal Profile

Position: F | Class: Freshman

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 218 lbs

Former Team: Providence

Current Team: Missouri

Being a starter in the Big East as a freshman is about as big a welcome into Division I basketball as it gets. That’s what Jamier Jones endured in his lone season at Providence, still finding a way to average 11.9 points per game on 57 percent shooting from the floor. The former top-40 recruit has a really solid freshman campaign and could be a legitimate breakout candidate in 2026-27.



With five of Missouri’s top six scorers from last season not returning to the program, the arrival of a player like Jones is a sight for sore eyes. He will likely be asked to step into a starting role immediately in Columbia.