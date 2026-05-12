Ranking the Top 70 Players in the 2026 CBB Transfer Portal

Paul McNeil Transfer Portal Profile
- Position: G | Class: Sophomore
- Height: 6’5” | Weight: 180 lbs
- Former Team: NC State
- Current Team: NC State
The arrival of head coach Will Wade to North Carolina State boded well for Paul McNeil, who decided to stick around despite the coaching change. He became an immediate starter under the new regime, knocking down an ACC-best 42.7 percent of his triples as the team’s primary sharpshooter. He most notably exploded in a buy game against Texas Southern last December, scoring 47 points with 11 three-pointers, a school record in a single game.
McNeil would benefit most at a school that prioritizes spacing, shooting, and tempo. If he can find the right fit, expect him to be one of the best shooters in the country next season.
Paul McNeal has recently announced his return to North Carolina State.