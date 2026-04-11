Duke’s Boozer, UConn’s Strong win Wooden Award

The stars of perhaps the two top basketball programs in modern college basketball history took home the award named for the man who set the gold standard of winning in the sport.

Duke’s Cameron Boozer took home the Wooden Award for the top player in men’s college basketball. While Sarah Strong of UConn won the Wooden Award in the women’s game.

Boozer became the eighth Duke player to ever receive the prestigious honor.

“To be able to win and be to be looped in with all of of those great Duke players would be a great feeling, for sure,” Boozer said before Friday night’s ceremony at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Strong became the fifth player from UConn to win the award on the women’s side.

“I mean, definitely it’s a great honor to be here, especially with all the other incredible athletes,” said Strong.

She like Boozer swept all the major postseason awards this year. Both winning the Naismith, AP, and Sporting News player of the year award. Now, the Wooden Award goes to them as well.

Boozer now prepares for the upcoming NBA Draft, where he’s expected to be a top five pick. Though he’s not concerned about where he is selected.

“I’m just beginning,” – Boozer added. “So, for me it’s more about where I am in 10 or 15 years than where I am on the first night.”

Strong prepares for another season back at Storrs, with legendary coach Geno Auriemma, coming off of the controversial incident with South Carolina coach Dawn Staley at the Final Four. Strong says what you see from him is passion, and it’s helped her game grow.

“You have to get used to him,” Strong said about coach Geno. “He’s different as a coach. But I mean, just have all the trust in him and we know that he wants the best for all of his players.”

This is the 50th anniversary of the Wooden Award, named for the iconic coach John Wooden, who won 10 national championships with UCLA in a 12 year span in the 1960s and ’70s.