Predicting Landing Spots for Top 10 Available Players in CBB Transfer Portal

Allen Graves Transfer Portal Profile
- Position: F | Class: Sophomore
- Height: 6’9” | Weight: 220 lbs
- Former Team: Santa Clara
- Current Team: Undecided
Allen Graves to Duke is a move that perfectly aligns with the defensive length and offensive versatility the Blue Devils have prioritized in recent cycles. At 6-foot-9, the Santa Clara transfer provides a significant interior presence, but his value extends far beyond the paint. His ability to facilitate, stretch the floor, and guard multiple positions makes him a "plug-and-play" asset for an already elite roster.
The Ultimate Team-First Asset
What truly sets Graves apart is his proven selfless approach. Having thrived in a sixth-man role with the Broncos, he brings a veteran maturity that doesn’t require high usage to be impactful. In a system like Duke's, which is often crowded with high-profile talent, Graves’s willingness to provide high-energy minutes off the bench while offering mismatch-nightmare size could be the stabilizing force the Blue Devils need for a deep March run.
Prediction: Duke