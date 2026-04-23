Predicting Landing Spots for Top 10 Available Players in CBB Transfer Portal

10) C Anton Bonke, Charlotte

Anton Bonke Transfer Portal Profile

Position: C | Class: Junior

Height: 7 ’2” | Weight: 270 lbs

7 Former Team: Charlotte

Current Team: Undecided

Anton Bonke’s potential move to NC State is a pragmatic solution to the Wolfpack’s most pressing roster deficit. Heading into the 2026-27 campaign, Kevin Keatts's squad prioritized adding elite size and interior toughness—attributes Bonke provides in spades. While he may not be a highlight-reel flashy addition, his arrival signals a shift toward a more rugged, dependable presence in the paint that can weather the grind of ACC play.

A Reliable Anchor in the Paint

In a conference defined by physical frontcourts, Bonke offers a level of strength and rim-deterrence that the Wolfpack can rely on night in and night out. His addition isn't about offensive flair; it’s about stabilizing the defensive interior and providing the "blue-collar" physicality needed to secure second-chance opportunities. For a team with championship aspirations, Bonke is the essential glue piece that allows the Wolfpack's high-scoring guards to operate with confidence.

Prediction: NC State