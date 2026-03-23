TST Best Bets, March 23, 2026: NCAA Women’s & NBA

Monday’s slate brings an exciting day of NBA and NHL action as many teams begin clinching spots in the postseason while others realize they are better off gearing up for next season and beyond. March Madness is also in full swing as the bracket starts narrowing down to the few teams that earned the privilege of advancing to the second round.

First Pick: UCLA Bruins -26.5

Rundown: UCLA women’s basketball (32-1) will host Oklahoma State University (24-9) at Pauley Pavilion.

After an overwhelming 96-43 victory over Cal Baptist on Saturday, the Bruins will look to carry over that same intensity into tonight’s matchup against OSU. 6-foot-7 center Lauren Betts leads the way for UCLA, averaging 16.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Senior Kiki Rice is another key player to watch with her 15.4 ppg and efficient 38.2% shooting from beyond the arc.

The Cowgirls hope to pull the upset coming off a 82-68 win over Princeton in which forward Achol Akot led with 28 points and 10 rebounds, going 12-for-15 from the field. Guard Micah Gray followed with 16 points, going 4-for-9 from downtown and shooting 50% from the field. Junior Stailee Heard added three steals to her 1.8 average per game, presenting another potential challenge for the Bruins.

With UCLA suffering their only loss to Texas on Nov. 26, expect the top-ranked program in the nation to take care of business once again.

Second Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +2.5

Rundown: The Los Angeles Lakers (46-25) will continue their road trip against the Detroit Pistons (51-19) at Little Caesars Arena.

The Lakers remain red hot, extending their win streak to nine games after Luke Kennard’s game-winning 3-pointer against Orlando on Saturday. Meanwhile, Detroit has been on a heater of their own, winning back-to-back games since losing star Cade Cunningham to an injury against the Wizards last Tuesday.

The big three–Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves and LeBron James continue to masterfully command LA’s offensive front, combining for 78 ppg on the season. Center Deandre Ayton and guard Marcus Smart have also contributed with the latter making a perfect inbound pass to Kennard, setting him up for Saturday’s game-sealing shot.

On the other side, the Pistons keep rolling as Jalen Duren and Daniss Jenkins continue stepping up, logging 23 and 22 points respectively against Golden State last Friday. Ronald Holland II and Paul Reed have supplied the Pistons with extra firepower off the bench, averaging a combined 15.6 ppg. Defensively, Ausar Thompson and Javonte Green lead the team with 1.9 and 1.3 steals per game, posing a possible threat to the Lakers’ ball handlers.

Despite facing the No. 3 team in the NBA, the Lakers have shown that they can hang with anyone.

While these are the top plays for today, the board is always moving. You can find more of Charlie Rondeau’s latest betting breakdowns here, and more from The Sporting Tribune covering West Coast sports.