Lakers extend win streak on Luke Kennard’s game-winner in Orlando

ORLANDO — The Lakers were 2.7 seconds from their first loss since the beginning of March. Then Luke Kennard happened.

Los Angeles’ trade deadline acquisition Kennard was left open on the inbound for the wide-open 3-pointer, down two.

Then, being the NBA’s highest 3-point percentage shooter, he hit nothing but the bottom, causing mayhem in the sold-out Kia Center arena.

The #Lakers steal a win in Orlando on a Luke Kennard game-winning 3 to beat the Magic 105-104. LA improve to 46-25 and extend their win streak to now 9 games. Welcome to the Lakers, Luke.pic.twitter.com/u0bHeYb0mN — Carlos Yakimowich (@CarlosYakJr) March 22, 2026

It pushed the Lakers to a 105-104 win over the Magic, extending their win streak to nine consecutive games —their longest since 2019-2020, the year they won the NBA championship in the bubble.

Luka Dončić was the game’s highest scorer with 33 points (eight assists, five rebounds). Austin Reaves was second on the team with 26 points on 50% (10 of 20) shooting with seven rebounds and five assists.

Dončić has finished with at least 30 or more points in the Lakers’ win streak.

WHERE THEY STAND

The Lakers improved to 46-25 and still stand No. 3 in the Western Conference.

L.A. has won 12 of their last 13 games with a 13-4 record since returning from the All-Star break.

THE GAME-CHANGER

The game changer in the Lakers’ 23rd road win of the season was their fight late in the game and lack of quitting.

The Magic led for the majority of the second half behind seven players scoring in double figures. They had the best odds of winning with a five-point lead with 44 seconds left.

With the Lakers down by two with 5.2 seconds left, the Lakers were able to force a Magic turnover, with the help of the hilarious eagle-eye replay that we saw in last season’s first-round playoff between the Lakers and Timberwolves.

LeBron James smacked the ball from Paolo Banchero’s hands on the inbound, forcing the turnover and giving L.A. the ball with 4.7 seconds left.

The Kennard game-winner didn’t happen on the following possession. The Lakers first had a chance to tie after an executed ATO play left James wide open under the basket.

Banchero trailed him and James forced him to bite on a pump-fake. As he came down, Banchero smacked James on the arm, forcing the ball to go out of bounds.

Luckily for the Lakers, the call remained theirs. Then Kennard broke every Magic faithful’s heart.

THE GAMEBREAKER: Luke Kennard

The Lakers’ backup shooting guard is obviously the gamebreaker, being ready when called upon for the game-winner and helping steal a win in Orlando.

Coming into Orlando, Kennard was three for 14 (21%) from 3 in his last six games.

Kennard finished with 13 points on three for four shooting from 3 in Orlando.

SOMETHING TO KNOW

Toward the end of the third quarter, Dončić picked up a technical foul after jawing back and forth with Orlando’s Goga Bitadze, who also received a tech.

After the game, Dončić said Bitadze mentioned his mom and family during the altercation.

This is important because it is Dončić’s 16th technical of the season, which means he will now serve a one-game suspension for reaching that threshold.

After the game, coach JJ Redick said the team is going to try to rescind the tech.

If it is not rescinded by the NBA, then the Slovenian will miss the Lakers’ next game on the road in Detroit to serve the suspension.

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE

The Lakers continue their six-game road trip against Miami on Thursday for their third game in four days.

Then they head to Orlando, Detroit and then finally Indiana to end the trip.