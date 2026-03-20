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NBA · 19 minutes ago

Best NBA Bets Friday, March 20: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

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It’s a six-game NBA slate on this fine Friday, and SportsGrid has our top betting picks ready to go! 

Tipping things off are the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons (50-19), who are aiming for a third consecutive win.

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

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1. Detroit Pistons -6.5 (-110) vs. Golden State Warriors

The Pistons caught a brutal break this week with the news that Cade Cunningham will miss time due to a collapsed lung. Bettors might naturally shy away from Detroit because of that, but the value is actually firmly on their side against a Warriors (33-36) squad that is absolutely decimated. 

Golden State limps into Little Caesars Arena fresh off a 21-point blowout loss to the Boston Celtics. With Stephen Curry (knee) still sidelined, the Dubs lack the offensive firepower to hang in this one. Despite Cunningham’s absence, Detroit still boasts excellent depth and rebounding. Sitting at a profitable 17-15 ATS when favored by 6.5 points or more this year, the Pistons are in a prime spot to cover. 

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks & NBA props.

2. MEM Taylor Hendricks OVER 1.5 Made Threes (+158) vs. Boston Celtics

Taylor Hendricks is coming off a brutal 1-of-10 shooting performance from downtown in Wednesday’s game against Denver, but don’t let recency bias scare you away. Before that dud, Hendricks had drained at least two triples in three of his previous five contests. The 22-year-old forward has found a much-needed change of scenery in Memphis, logging a consistent 24.2 minutes per game for a rebuilding Grizzlies squad that has given him the green light. Matching up against a Boston defense that currently surrenders the fifth-most made threes per game to opponents, getting plus-money on a volume shooter to hit just two from beyond the arc is exceptional value.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

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EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA Power Rankings
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Mar 20 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYK

NYK

-18.5

-1567

O 215.5

BKN

BKN

+18.5

+1567

U 215.5

Mar 20 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
GSW

GSW

+4.5

+194

O 217.5

DET

DET

-4.5

-213

U 217.5

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