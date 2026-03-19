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NBA · 22 minutes ago

LeBron’s Historic Pursuit and Luka’s Record Watch: Lakers Battle Fatigue and Bam Adebayo in Miami

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

Los Angeles Lakers (44–25) vs. Miami Heat (38–31) | Game 69 of 82

WHERE TO WATCH AND WHAT TIME

Date: Thursday, March 19 

Tip-off: 5:00 p.m.  

Location: Kaseya Center — Miami, Florida

TV: Spectrum SportsNet 

Radio: ESPN LA 710 / 1330 KWKW

GAME PREVIEW

The Lakers (43–25) battle the Heat (38–31) for their third game in three days on the second night of a back-to-back, looking to continue their momentum as one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now.

Los Angeles pushed their win streak to seven games on Wednesday, which ties their longest win streak of the season, in a fourth-quarter 124-116 win over the Rockets behind Luka Dončić, LeBron James, and clutch performances.

Dončić finished with a near triple-double at 40 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists, while James had 30 points on 13 of 14 shooting.

Dončić, James, and Austin Reaves are all questionable going into Miami, as The Athletic’s Dan Woike reported that the team arrived at their South Florida hotel after 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Lakers’ defense again dialed back in the fourth quarter after the Rockets seemed to figure out L.A. to start the second half, outscoring L.A. 37-22 in the third.

Then the Lakers flipped the switch in the fourth, behind a team effort and Dončić’s heroics down the stretch, to outscore Houston 35-24 and close out the Rockets.

The Heat are coming off a 30-point loss to the Hornets on Tuesday. They have lost two straight after a seven-game win streak.

Tonight’s matchup marks the second and final regular-season meeting between the teams this season.

The Lakers are 21-13 on the road, while the Heat are 23-12 at home.

WHY THIS GAME MATTERS

The Lakers extended their lead with a slightly larger cushion in a tight Western Conference.

L.A.’s second win in three days in Houston gave them the season tiebreaker over the Rockets. They now hold a tiebreaker over them, the Timberwolves and the Nuggets.

WHAT TO AVOID

Getting off to a slow start.

This will be the Lakers’ third game in four days, so their legs will be a bit heavier after a two-round playoff-like battle in Houston in their previous two games.

So starting slow against a Miami team that will most likely have Bam Adebayo make his return after a one-game rest. Adebayo is probably coming into the matchup with a calf injury. 

Adebayo is averaging 20 and 10 this season, and of course, most recently had the second-highest-scoring game in NBA history a couple of weeks ago with an absurd 83-point game against the Wizards.

Norman Powell (22.4 ppg) and Tyler Herro (21.4 ppg) are Miami’s top two scorers this season. 

NOTABLE OPPONENT RANKS AMONG THE NBA

The Heat’s current ranking:

13th (114.6) in offensive rating

4th (111.6) in defensive rating

Other rankings:

PTS — 2nd (120.2)

FGM — 2nd (43.4)

FGA — 1st (93.6)

REB — 2nd (47)

Fast Break PTS — 2nd (18.2) 

Points in the Paint — 3rd (54.6)

STAT TO WATCH

Dončić, who currently has 223 3-pointers on the season, is four away from breaking the Lakers’ single-season 3-pointers made record set by D’Angelo Russell back in 2024.

LeBron James (1610 games) is currently one game away from tying Robert Parish (1611 games) for the most games played in NBA history and three games from breaking it. 

SEASON SERIES

Game 1 — Lakers 130-120 win vs. Miami on November 2

INJURY REPORT

Lakers:

  • Luka Dončić (right hip soreness): Questionable

  • LeBron James (left foot arthritis): Questionable

  • Austin Reaves (right forearm contusion): Questionable

  • Maxi Kleber (back strain): Out

Heat:

  • Bam Adebayo (calf): Probable

  • Andrew Wiggins (toe): Out

  • Jaime Jaquez Jr. (left hip tightness): Questionable

  • Terry Rozier (team decision): Out

THREADS FOR THE GAME

The Lakers will wear their gold uniforms on the road, while the Heat will wear their black-and-neon VICE Nights jerseys.

NEXT MATCHUP

The Lakers head to Orlando next on Saturday to continue their six-game road trip. They will then hit Detroit before the trip concludes in Indiana.

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EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
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undefined Game Odds
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Mar 19 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ORL

ORL

+5.5

+194

O 226.5

CHA

CHA

-5.5

-213

U 226.5

Mar 19 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
DET

DET

-13.5

-900

O 232.5

WAS

WAS

+13.5

+809

U 232.5

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