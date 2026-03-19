TST Best NBA & NHL Bets for Tonight: March 19, 2026

Across the NBA and NHL, teams are no longer just playing out the schedule; they’re either sharpening for the postseason or running out of time. Contrast creates volatility in the market, and for bettors, nights like this are less about picking winners and more about identifying which teams actually need a pivotal win — and which ones are simply going through the motions.

First Pick: Under 5.5 Goals

Rundown: The Utah Mammoth (35-27-6) search for back-to-back wins as they travel to T-Mobile Arena for a marquee matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights (31-23-14) with both teams searching for playoff positioning in a jam-packed Western Conference.

Prior to Utah’s impressive 6-3 road victory over Dallas, the Mammoth dropped four consecutive games — including two 3-2 OT losses to the Chicago Blackhawks within a four day span. Utah has maintained a top-flight defensive unit, ranking inside the top five in goals allowed per game (2.81) this season. One player who has exemplified consistency for this Utah team is Clayton Keller, who leads the team in points (65) while playing in all 68 Mammoth games to this point.

As for Vegas, the Golden Knights look to rebound following a shutout loss to the white-hot Buffalo Sabres who continue to terrorize the NHL. Sitting in a crowded Western Conference, every game is vital to Vegas’ playoff hopes. In his fifth season with the team, Jack Eichel (24 goals, 50 assists) generates chances near the crease at a high rate, allowing Vegas to maintain an above-average offensive unit.

With two teams colliding with plenty at stake, expect a hard-hitting slugfest that keep the goal total under the projected line.

Second Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +3.5

Rundown: The Miami Heat (38-31) host former Heat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (44-25) in a cross-conference battle at Kaseya Center.

Miami enters the contest sitting just 0.5 games back of the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with 13 games left to play — a pivotal playoff position to hold in order to prevent participating in the play-in matchups. Bam Adebayo, who is recently coming off a record-setting 83-point performance against the Wizards, is questionable with a calf injury. Miami has taken advantage of home court this season, owning a 23-12 record in games played at Kaseya Center.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles comes in lighting the NBA world on fire, rattling off seven straight victories and 10 wins in the last 11 games. The combination of James, Doncic and Reaves has launched Los Angeles into title conversations. Despite Oklahoma City and San Antonio headlining the West, this Lakers team can pose a threat to the conference with this level of consistency. The 27-year-old Dončić continues to hold the league in the palm of his hand, leading the NBA in scoring averaging 32.9 points per game.

With Los Angeles streaking at the right time, expect the Lakers to keep this one within a basket as the final buzzer sounds.