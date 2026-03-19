Lakers push win streak to seven games in Houston behind Luka Dončić and LeBron James

The Lakers showed again why they’re one of the NBA’s hottest teams in the league right now with another big win over a playoff opponent.

Going into the All-Star break, the big question for Los Angeles was how they measured up against those teams.

On Wednesday night, in their 10th win in 11 games, they have put those questions of doubt to rest with another measuring-stick win, beating the Rockets 124-116 to push their win streak to seven games—tying a season best.

Luka Dončić and LeBron James combined for 70 points in the Lakers’ second win in three days over Houston at the Toyota Center.

Dončić finished one rebound shy of a triple-double, finishing with 40 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists, while James had 30 points on a near-perfect 13 for 14 shooting.

THE GAME-CHANGER: Clutch down the Stretch

The Lakers came out strong to start the game in Houston, assisting on 20 of their first 28 field goals and shooting 59% from the field.

L.A. first half push gave them a sizable 12-point lead at halftime.

Then the Rockets put the Lakers on their heels to start the third quarter, jumping out to an 18-5 run to get their first lead of the game.

Houston outscored the Lakers 37-22 in the third behind 13 points by Kevin Durant in the quarter to give them a three-point lead going into the fourth.

To start the final quarter, the Lakers’ energy turned back around to their first-half effort behind Dončić and James as L.A. went on an early 13-4 run.

With 2:40 left in the game, Dončić split two defenders with the ball behind his back, coming off a screen, and found Rui Hachimura for a no-look lob to give the Lakers a 115-111 lead.

Doncic would get another no-look lob this time to James after splitting another pair of Rocket defenders, giving the Lakers a 117-11 lead with 1:22 left in the game.

The Lakers improved to 20-6 in clutch games this season for an NBA-best 76.9% win percentage.

THE GAMEBREAKER: The Don (again)

Dončić is the gamebreaker in the Lakers’ win with his late-game heroics and the 47th time this season he led the team in the scoring department.

Doncic put the final dagger in the road win with a shake-and-bake step-back 3 over Jabari Smith Jr., icing the game with 58.4 seconds left with the Lakers up by nine.

It was his seventh 3-pointer of the night as he stands four away from breaking the Lakers’ record for 3s made in a single season.

D’Angelo Russell set the record back in 2024 with 226 made 3-pointers.

WHERE THEY STAND

The Lakers improve to 44-25 and remain No. 3 in the Western Conference.

L.A. now possesses a season tiebreaker over the Rockets, along with the Timberwolves and Nuggets, the other two teams behind them in the standings.

L.A. now has a 21-13 record on the road and a 19-20 record against teams .500 and above.

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE

The Lakers continue their six-game road trip against Miami on Thursday for their third game in four days.

Then they head to Orlando, Detroit and then finally Indiana to end the trip.