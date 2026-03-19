Clippers Blow 18-Point Lead, Fall to Pelicans 124-109 on Wednesday Night

The Los Angeles Clippers built an 18-point lead in the first quarter on Wednesday night and looked like a team ready to snap out of a slump, but then everything fell apart in a 124-109 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center that extended their losing streak to three straight and dropped them to 34-35 on the season.

For a team fighting for its life in the Western Conference play-in race, this was the kind of collapse that should have the whole locker room concerned.

Kawhi Leonard was back in the starting lineup after sitting out Monday’s loss to San Antonio with a left ankle sprain, and he came out aggressive, helping the Clippers race out to a 27-18 lead behind sharp shooting and physicality on both ends.

He finished with 25 points on 4-of-6 from three along with eight rebounds, but even with Leonard playing well, the Clippers could not hold on to a lead that once seemed totally comfortable.

The new-look starting five of Darius Garland, Leonard, Derrick Jones Jr., John Collins and Brook Lopez had Los Angeles up 40-26 after one quarter and gave the early impression that a bounce-back game was on the way. That feeling did not last long.

New Orleans slowly worked its way back in the second quarter, tying the game at 58 before halftime and then blowing the doors open in a third period where they outscored the Clippers 36-25.

Saddiq Bey was the biggest problem all night, pouring in 25 points on 5-of-10 from deep while Trey Murphy III added 23 points and seven rebounds alongside him.

Dejounte Murray ran the show with 10 assists, and Herbert Jones created havoc on the other end with five steals.

A 16-4 run in the fourth quarter sealed it for the Pelicans, who are just 24-46 on the year but have been playing some of their best basketball lately as winners of six out of their last eight games.

The Clippers were on a 7-1 run not long ago before dropping games to Sacramento, San Antonio, and now New Orleans in a stretch that has undone a lot of the progress they built over the last few weeks.

Two of those losses came at home, and now they opened a road trip by giving up a huge lead to one of the worst teams in the West.

At 34-35 and sitting eighth in the conference, the Clippers are right on the edge of the play-in tournament and do not have the luxury of nights like this.

They are 4-11 without Leonard this season, so the fact that he returned and they still lost by 15 to a rebuilding team makes this even harder to explain.

Garland, who came over from Cleveland at the trade deadline, is still getting comfortable and has put up 19.9 points and 6.6 assists across his seven games in a Clippers uniform so far.

Collins added 18 points and seven rebounds, but nobody on the roster had an answer once New Orleans started rolling in the second half.

The Clippers play the Pelicans again on Thursday night before heading to Dallas, and they need to turn things around fast because the margin for error at this point in the season is basically gone.