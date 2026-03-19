Best NBA Bets Thursday, March 19: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Welcome to Thursday’s edition of NBA Best Bets. Last night didn’t exactly go as planned, thanks to a string of blowouts and a dreadful first-half performance from the Brooklyn Nets. But such is life in the current NBA, particularly at this point of the season.

Regardless, let’s wash our hands clean and tackle tonight’s eight-game slate!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

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1. Miami Heat -3.5 (-106) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers are rolling right now. They boast a 44-25 record, are riding a seven-game win streak, and just pulled off a gutsy 124-116 road win over the Rockets last night behind a monstrous 40-point, 10-assist masterclass from Luka Doncic. However, schedule-makers often dictate betting value, which is a classic scheduling trap.

Los Angeles is flying into South Beach on the second night of a back-to-back. Fatigue is going to be a massive factor tonight, particularly because LeBron James took a heavy fall on his elbow late in last night’s game and hasn’t played both legs of a back-to-back in two months. The Lakers will likely rest him or heavily monitor his minutes.

On the flip side, the Heat (38-31) are sitting at home, well-rested, and incredibly hungry for a bounce-back after getting embarrassed by 30 points against the Hornets on Tuesday. With Bam Adebayo (calf) probable to return to anchor the interior, and Norman Powell (22.4 PPG) ready to push the pace, Miami’s fresh legs should run a tired Lakers squad right out of the Kaseya Center.

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2. Philadelphia 76ers -2.5 (-110) @ Sacramento Kings

Dropping five straight games on the road and missing three of your stars (Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George) isn’t exactly a confidence booster. Still, it has certainly depressed the market on the 76ers (37-32) just enough to create some serious betting value. If there was ever a spot for a struggling road squad to steal a win shorthanded, a trip to the Golden 1 Center is it.

Sacramento’s season has been nothing short of a disaster. Sitting at a dismal 18-52, the Kings lack the defensive discipline to take advantage of Philadelphia’s depleted rotation. Without their primary scoring options, the Sixers will be forced to rely heavily on their depth, and this is where the presence of rookie VJ Edgecombe pays dividends. Stuffing the stat sheet with 15.3 points, 5.5 boards, and 3.9 assists per night, Edgecombe adds a dynamic perimeter punch that this leaky Kings defense will struggle to contain.

Bettors shouldn’t overthink this one. Covering the spread at a miserable 29-41 clip this year, Sacramento offers almost no resistance, regularly failing to protect its home floor regardless of who is suiting up across from them. Lay the short number and trust Philly to snap the skid tonight.

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