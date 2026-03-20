Dončić drops 60 as Lakers win eighth straight

Sleep is optional. Momentum is not.

The Los Angeles Lakers stumbled into South Beach at nearly sunrise, dragging the weight of a back-to-back and a cross-state flight that pushed check-in past 5 a.m. By any reasonable basketball logic, Thursday night against the Miami Heat should have been a scheduled loss.

Instead, it became another chapter in the increasingly absurd run of Luka Dončić.

A 134–126 win at Kaseya Center pushed the Lakers to eight straight victories — 11 of their last 12 — and to 45–25 on the season, 20 games over .500 and firmly in control of the West’s No. 3 seed. But the standings, impressive as they are, feel secondary to what’s unfolding nightly with Dončić.

This wasn’t just dominance. It was something closer to spectacle.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at Kaseya Center.

Dončić dropped 60 points — the most ever allowed in a Heat franchise game — along with seven rebounds and three assists. He scored 21 in the first half, then erupted for 39 after the break, turning a sluggish, six-point halftime deficit into a double-digit Lakers lead with a third-quarter blitz that felt inevitable and unstoppable all at once.

“It was a superhero performance,” head coach JJ Redick said afterward.

That might actually undersell it.

Because this isn’t isolated anymore. It’s a trend bordering on historic territory. Dončić now has three 60-point games in his career and just delivered the first 60-point outing by a Laker since Kobe Bryant’s farewell masterpiece. He’s up to a league-leading 13 games of 40 or more this season and, in just a matter of months in purple and gold, has already tied Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Anthony Davis on the franchise’s 40-point leaderboard.

And then there’s the shooting.

Three minutes into the third quarter, Dončić buried his third triple of the period — a sequence that didn’t just flip the game, but the record books. In real time, he passed D’Angelo Russell for the most three-pointers in a single season in Lakers history, pushing his total to 232 with still a dozen games to play.

The scary part? His teammates are no longer surprised.

“His teammates are enjoying it just as much as him right now,” Redick said. “This is a special run he’s on.”

Special doesn’t quite capture the timing of it all either. The Lakers didn’t just need brilliance — they needed stability through a brutal stretch of schedule. Instead, they’ve gotten both, and then some.

Even when Dončić rests, the absurdity continues.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks against the Miami Heat during the first half at Kaseya Center.

At 41, LeBron James is still bending the normal boundaries of aging. After tying Robert Parish for the most games played in NBA history (1,611), James followed up Wednesday’s near-perfect shooting night in Houston by posting a triple-double in Miami: 19 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in 38 minutes — on the second night of a back-to-back, no less.

Redick’s assessment?

“He’s a psycho.”

LeBron is sizzling from the field 🔥 Last night: 30 PTS (13-14 FGM)

Tonight: 11 PTS (5-5 FGM) pic.twitter.com/Zh2awoSjdg — NBA (@NBA) March 20, 2026

It’s hard to argue. James also recorded his 124th triple-double of his career.

Not when James is still perfect through stretches of games at 41. Not when Dončić is stacking 40s and 50s like routine box scores. Not when a team that looked inconsistent for long stretches earlier in the year now looks like one no contender wants to see in a seven-game series.

There were contributions elsewhere — 18 points from Austin Reaves, steady resistance from Bam Adebayo (28 and 10) and Tyler Herro (21) — but this night, like so many lately, belonged to one player.

Consider the last five games from Dončić:

51 points

30-point triple-double

36 points

40 points

60 points

That’s 217 points in five games. Or, more simply: a heater unlike anything in the league right now.

And the Lakers? They’re riding every second of it.

They’ll get a rare day off Friday before heading to face the Orlando Magic on Saturday, where James is expected to stand alone atop the NBA’s all-time games played list.

But the bigger storyline is already here.

The Lakers aren’t just winning. They’re surging. And behind Dončić, they’re doing it with a level of offensive firepower that’s starting to feel less like a hot streak and more like a warning.

Sleep can wait. This is what a contender looks like when it catches fire.