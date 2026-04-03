Ranking the Final Four Coaches & Top 50 College Basketball Coaches Right Now

Final Four Coaches Ranked

Before we get to the full rankings... here's how the Final Four coaches rank.

Ranking the Final Four Coaches

1. Dan Hurley, UConn | Overall Rank: 1

The two-time national champ looks to win his third title in four years, which hasn't been done since John Wooden won seven straight and nine out of 10 national championships with UCLA. A third would put Hurley in fourth place all-time, tied with Bobby Knight, Roy Williams, and former UConn headman Jim Calhoun.

2. Dusty May, Michigan | Overall Rank: 10

The Indiana native and Hoosier alum is looking to take a football school to heights that his alma mater has been yearning for. Having taken Cinderella FAU to the Final 4 in 2023, this is Dusty May's second trip to college basketball's main event. Leading a power program at Michigan, he has the best record among the four coaches at his current school. May is the youngest of the quartet.

3. Brad Underwood, Illinois| Overall Rank: 13

It took Brad Underwood a little longer than the other three head coaches in Indianapolis to run his own NCAA program. After he led Stephen F. Austin to three NCAA Tournament appearances in three years, many wondered what had taken so long. After a pit stop in Stillwater, Underwood (aka Bradoslav) went to the Big Ten, where he's led the Illini to seven-straight 20-win seasons and to March Madness in all six post-COVID seasons.

4. Tommy Lloyd, Arizona| Overall Rank: 17

With an .809 winning percentage, Tommy Lloyd has the best record among the four coaches in Indianapolis. It doesn't hurt that he's only coached at perennial powerhouse Arizona. Despite his success, some questioned whether he was the right man for the job in Tucson. That's what happens when you earn high seeds and can't go further than the Sweet 16. That changed this year, as Lloyd's Wildcats have been as good as any team in the country--regular season and in the tournament.