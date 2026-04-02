Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NCAAB · 3 days ago

2026 College Basketball Transfer Portal: 5 Teams in 15-Day Roster Crisis

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Apr 5 9:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAC

LAC

-14.5

-669

O 227.5

SAC

SAC

+14.5

+614

U 227.5

Apr 5 10:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
HOU

HOU

-3.5

-156

O 226.5

GSW

GSW

+3.5

+150

U 226.5

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 1 month ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 1 month ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 1 month ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 5 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 5 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

2026 NBA Power Rankings: Thunder No. 1, Celtics & Spurs Surge
NBA · 3 days ago
2026 NBA Power Rankings: Thunder No. 1, Celtics & Spurs Surge
Top 3 NBA Draft Picks: Tracking the Prediction Market Odds
NBA · 6 days ago
Top 3 NBA Draft Picks: Tracking the Prediction Market Odds
Bulls vs. Spurs Matchup: A Hefty Point Spread on Monday Night
NBA · 6 days ago
Bulls vs. Spurs Matchup: A Hefty Point Spread on Monday Night
Eastern Conference Odds: Top 4 Teams Battle for Supremacy
NBA · 1 week ago
Eastern Conference Odds: Top 4 Teams Battle for Supremacy
TST Best Bets, March 23, 2026: NCAA Women's & NBA
NBA · 1 week ago
TST Best Bets, March 23, 2026: NCAA Women's & NBA