2026 College Basketball Transfer Portal: 5 Teams in 15-Day Roster Crisis

2026 Transfer Portal: 5 Teams in 15-Day Roster Crisis

The 2026 college basketball landscape is about to hit its most chaotic two-week stretch in history. Under the NCAA's new condensed calendar, the transfer portal doesn't "officially" open until April 7, 2026—the day after the National Championship, and it will slam shut just 15 days later on April 21.

While the window is technically closed, the Intent to Enter wire is already on fire. For high-major programs, these 15 days aren't just an offseason phase; they are a survival test. Teams losing their core identity must recruit a fresh starting five in the time it takes to play three rounds of the tournament.