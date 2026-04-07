Ex-President and LA alumnus reacted to Michigan after first national title win since 1989

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, former U.S. President and Occidental College alumnus Barack Obama came on social media to share his reaction to the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team winning the 2026 NCAA National Championship. Obama made this post after the No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines defeated the defending champion and No. 2 seed UConn Huskies, 69–63, in the 2026 NCAA men’s basketball national championship game held at Lucas Oil Stadium. This marks Michigan’s second national title in program history and its first since 1989.

Obama, who follows college basketball and fills out an annual March Madness bracket, tagged head coach Dusty May and point guard Elliot Cadeau after this result and sent warm congratulations and wrote on his X handle:

“Congratulations to @CoachDustyMay, Elliot Cadeau, and @UMichBBall on winning their first title since 1989! This team dominated the tournament from start to finish. Well deserved. Go Blue!”

The image Obama shared was the Michigan men’s basketball official post showing Coach May lifting the trophy, and Yaxel Lendeborg holding a yellow sign, “SHOCK THE WORLD BOYS GO BLUE!”

Congratulations to @CoachDustyMay, Elliot Cadeau, and @UMichBBall on winning their first title since 1989! This team dominated the tournament from start to finish. Well deserved. Go Blue! https://t.co/Z9hIq5Wrwa — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 7, 2026

NCAA March Madness’s Instagram handle posted an emotional picture of Lendeborg, captioning:

“YAXEL LENDEBORG. CHAMPION.”

University of Michigan reacted to the post, writing:

“Bro is a Wolverine legend for life.”

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Dusty May orchestrated a massive program turnaround

The Wolverines became the first team in tournament history to score 90 or more points in five consecutive games. Coach May’s Wolverines had beaten Howard 101–80 in the opening round, with a shooting performance of 67.2%.

And this offensive momentum was seen again in the second round, when the Wolverines crushed Saint Louis 95–72, putting on a brilliant show with 11 three‑pointers and a 42–27 rebounding edge.

Then, in the Sweet 16, May’s team made a comeback by overcoming a halftime deficit and defeating Alabama 90–77, holding the Crimson Tide to 28 points in the second half.

In the Elite Eight, Michigan knocked out Tennessee 95–62 to secure its Final Four berth, holding a 22‑point lead after halftime.

By the time the semifinals arrived, Michigan faced Arizona head‑on, and the Wolverines dominated the national semifinal 91–73, making history in the process. On that night, Aday Mara dropped 26 points, and Elliot Cadeau dished out 10 assists.

After that, the only thing left was the title game. The Wolverines were ready. They overcame a tough 2‑for‑15 shooting performance from beyond the arc and Yaxel Lendeborg’s injuries, and hoops fans got to see them outlast UConn. Cadeau led the way with 19 points and walked away with Most Outstanding Player honors. During the trophy presentation, Cadeau said, “Nobody cared about stats the whole season. Nobody cared about nothing but winning.”