Ex-Rams’ QB gets bad news after Michigan earring punishment news

Ex-Los Angeles Rams’ QB Dan Orlovsky

What was at stake? If the UConn Huskies lost the national championship game on Monday, the former Los Angeles Rams quarterback would have to wear a dangly earring featuring the Michigan Wolverines’ “M” logo. Dan Orlovsky will be seen wearing it alongside Taylor Lewan and his Bussin’ With The Boys partner, Will Compton, on ESPN’s Get Up this month.

“Currently in bet negotiations with Orlovsky,” Lewan tweeted. “I have the proposal. My team has spoken to his team. He has a proposal on his desk. Whether he accepts or not truly depends on how confident he is.”

“This is what Taylor’s proposal is,” Orlovsky said on ESPN’s Get Up. “If UConn wins, he shaves his mustache and has to keep his mustache shaved until [the] calendar year is done, January of 27. Michigan wins. I have to get an earring, one earring, and it has to be a hanging down Michigan “M” that I have to wear every Thursday morning on Get Up with the Busing Boys, him and Will.”

Will Dan Orlovsky follow through?

Lewan had proposed a bet with Orlovsky, a UConn Huskies football alum, that could be a bit weird or embarrassing if the longtime NFL analyst accepts and loses, because he had double-confirmed before the UConn vs. Michigan game:

“I’m cautious,” Orlovsky said. “I’m cautious on it. I’m cautious to accept.”

ESPN senior analyst Adam Schefter wrote on X:

“Dan Orlovsky now has to wear a clip-on dangling Michigan earring for the next month on every show he appears,” Schefter tweeted. “If he misses a day, it starts over.”

Dan Orlovsky now has to wear a clip-on dangling Michigan earring for the next month on every show he appears. If he misses a day, it starts over. pic.twitter.com/dhBj2B1eXo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 7, 2026

Michigan and UConn’s tip-off was scheduled for 8:50 p.m. ET on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. There had to be some bite in the finale of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

And then Orlovsky’s dart hit the mark – No. 1 seed Michigan defeated No. 2 seed UConn 69-63, and the Wolverines claimed their first title since 1989.

Where will Michigan rank all-time with this complete dominance?

Elliot Cadeau was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player after finishing with 19 points. Michigan posted a combined plus-114 point margin in the tournament, the seventh-highest total ever for a national champion, according to CBS Sports.

Head coach Dan Hurley’s Huskies were going for their seventh national championship, having won two in the last three years. UConn lost in the national title game for the first time in seven attempts.

Huskies’ forward Alex Karaban scored 17 points, 11 rebounds, and center Tarris Reed Jr. contributed 14 rebounds, 13 points – both posted double-doubles for their team.