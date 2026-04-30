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NCAAB · 4 hours ago

Predicting Landing Spots for Top 45 Players in CBB Transfer Portal

John Canady

Host · Writer

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undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Apr 30 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYK

NYK

-2.5

-138

O 213.5

ATL

ATL

+2.5

+127

U 213.5

Apr 30 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
BOS

BOS

-7.5

-213

O 212.5

PHI

PHI

+7.5

+203

U 212.5

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