Predicting Landing Spots for Top 45 Players in CBB Transfer Portal

*Murauskas has committed to Arizona State*
Paulius Murauskas ending up at Texas Tech would make too much sense. He’s a six-foot-eight forward who plays with an edge, rebounds, scores, and doesn’t shy away from contact. That toughness tends to show up in Lubbock, and it’s easy to picture him becoming one of those guys who just fit exactly what they want to be.
Paulius Murauskas Transfer Portal Profile
- Position: F | Class: Junior
- Height: 6’8” | Weight: 225 lbs
- Former Team: Saint Mary’s
- Current Team: Arizona State