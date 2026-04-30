College Basketball 2026 Transfer Portal Big Board Rankings 1-50

2026 CBB Transfer Portal Rankings

We continue to update our College Basketball Transfer Portal Rankings for the 2026-27 season. The ten fresh faces include Tounde Yessoufou from Baylor, who immediately became one of the top players to enter the portal this offseason. Other key additions include Bryson Tiller (Kansas --> Missouri) and Matt Able (NC State --> North Carolina), who surprised many by transferring to rival schools.

The biggest news of the week, literally and figuratively, was the decision by 7'1-center Massamba Diop to choose Gonzaga over Rick Pitino and St. John's.

Continue to see the top 50 players in the 2026 CBB Transfer Portal.

College Basketball Transfer Portal: Key Dates

April 7 – Transfer portal opens

April 9 – Recruiting dead period ends

April 10 – Transfers can begin making campus visits

April 21 – Transfer portal window closes

April 30 – Final day of the April recruiting period

Dave Connelly is a premier college basketball analyst specializing in the transfer portal landscape. With several years of experience tracking collegiate recruiting, player development, and movement, Connelly provides the definitive blueprint for how talent acquisition reshapes the national championship picture. His data-driven rankings and insights make him one of the most trusted voices in the era of the transfer portal.