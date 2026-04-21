Ranking the Top 40 Players in the CBB Transfer Portal (April 21)

CBB 2026 Transfer Portal

The 2026 college basketball transfer portal has reached its fever pitch, and the influx of talent hitting the market is unprecedented. This cycle is officially headlined by blockbuster commitments that have already shifted the balance of power in the high-major ranks. Our No. 1 overall prospect, Flory Bidunga, has committed to Louisville following an impressive stint at Kansas, joining former Oregon standout guard Jackson Shelstad to signal a new era of dominance for the Cardinals in the ACC.

Fresh Faces and 10 New Additions

As the portal window prepares to close, we’ve added 10 new impact players to our rankings following a week of massive commitments. Miami continues its aggressive recruitment by landing former Villanova star Acaden Lewis, while North Carolina has secured a physical playmaker in Neoklis Avdalas. The drama reached a high point on Monday night, when St. John's officially won the sweepstakes for elite forward Donnie Freeman, adding a top-tier centerpiece to Rick Pitino’s roster.

Elite Scoring and Proven Winners

High-volume scorers and modern, versatile defenders define this year’s rankings. From record-breaking freshmen like Colorado’s Isaiah Johnson to seasoned defensive anchors like San Diego State’s Miles Byrd, this cycle features immediate plug-and-play starters for every championship contender.

Butler’s Finley Bizjack has evolved into a premier 17.1 PPG centerpiece, while Providence breakout star Stefan Vaaks is drawing national headlines following his explosive 15 PPG freshman campaign. Whether it’s Purdue’s physical addition of Caden Pierce or the high-ceiling "boomerang" potential of Saint Mary’s Paulius Murauskas, these names are the primary targets currently reshaping the 2026-27 landscape.

College Basketball Transfer Portal: Key Dates

April 7 – Transfer portal opens

April 9 – Recruiting dead period ends

April 10 – Transfers can begin making campus visits

April 21 – Transfer portal window closes

April 30 – Final day of the April recruiting period

Dave Connelly is a premier college basketball analyst specializing in roster construction and the transfer portal landscape. With several years of experience tracking collegiate recruiting and player development, Connelly provides the definitive blueprint for how talent acquisition reshapes the national championship picture. His data-driven rankings and insights make him one of the most trusted voices in the era of the "year-to-year" roster.

Continue through our rankings to see the next generation of game-changers!