ESPN Ranks the Top 25 Transfers in the College Basketball Transfer Portal

7) G P.J. Haggerty, Kansas State
*Transferring from Kansas State to Texas A&M*
P.J. Haggerty has made a career out of producing, no matter the jersey, and that scoring punch now heads to Texas A&M. A high-usage guard who thrives with the ball in his hands, Haggerty brings instant offense and late-clock shot creation, something every contender needs when games slow down. The Aggies are getting a proven bucket-getter who can control tempo, but his long-term impact will hinge on whether he commits defensively within the system.
“Haggerty’s track record speaks for itself at this point. He’s going to score, he’s going to have the ball a lot, and he’s shown he can do it efficiently. The key is always going to be the other end of the floor, because if he buys in defensively, he becomes a complete difference-maker.” - Borzello