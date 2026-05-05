ESPN Ranks the Top 25 Transfers in the College Basketball Transfer Portal

25) C Mouhamed Sylla, Georgia Tech

*Transferring from Georgia Tech to West Virginia*

Mouhamed Sylla showed early signs of being a dominant interior presence before injuries cut his season short, but the flashes were more than enough to keep evaluators intrigued. A consistent double-double threat when healthy, Sylla brings size, activity, and a strong presence on the glass. If he can stay on the floor, he has the tools to be one of the more impactful bigs in the portal.

“Sylla’s start to the season showed exactly why there was so much hype around him. He was producing at a high level and impacting games in multiple ways. Health is the biggest factor, because when he’s right, he’s a difference-maker.” - Borzello