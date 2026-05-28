On3 Ranks Top 6 Transfers Available in CBB Portal Following NBA Decision Deadline

COMMITTED: Vyctorius Miller

Update: On Wednesday night Vyctorius Miller committed to Georgetown.

Vyctorius Miller Transfer Profile

Position: SG | Class: Sophomore

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 170 lbs

Former Team: Oklahoma State

Current Team: Undecided

Vyctorius Miller showed real growth last season as his role expanded at Oklahoma State. The jump in confidence as a scorer and perimeter shooter stood out, and there is still room for another leap offensively. He is an intriguing upside swing in the portal.

"He also showed growth as a shooter." - James Fletcher III

Vyctorius Miller ON3 Rank