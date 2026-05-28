On3 Ranks Top 6 Transfers Available in CBB Portal Following NBA Decision Deadline

Update: Allen Graves has decided to forgo his college eligibility and will remain in the NBA Draft.
Allen Graves Transfer Portal Profile
- Position: F | Class: Sophomore
- Height: 6’9” | Weight: 220 lbs
- Former Team: Santa Clara
- Current Team: Undecided
Allen Graves checks just about every box teams look for in a modern forward. He defends, spaces the floor, moves the ball, and impacts winning in ways that go beyond the box score. The analytics crowd loves him for a reason, and the eye test backs it up.
"His profile will appeal in a big way to programs which value the underlying metrics." - James Fletcher III
Allen Graves ON3 Rank
- On3 Overall Rank: 7
- Transfer Rating: 97.59