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NCAAB · 10 minutes ago

Top 20 Players in College Basketball Entering the 2026-27 Season

David Connelly, author

David Connelly

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undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Final
Cardinals -112, U 9.5
St. Louis Cardinals logo

STL

2

Cincinnati Reds logo

CIN

1

Final
Rays -160, O 7.5
Baltimore Orioles logo

BAL

6

Tampa Bay Rays logo

TB

7

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