San Diego State vs New Mexico: BJ Davis Sends Aztecs to Title Game

LAS VEGAS — It’s only fitting that the last iteration of the Mountain West championship game, as we know it, will feature the conference’s most successful program. It’s even more fitting that San Diego State had to pull out one more classic against New Mexico on Friday to get there.

On the Aztecs’ final offensive possession, junior guard BJ Davis took the ball to the tin and sank the game-winning layup off the glass to secure a 17th title game appearance for San Diego State in 27 Mountain West seasons.

“We knew we needed one shot, so just kind of waited until the time went down,” Davis said. “Wanted to drive to the basket; didn’t really want to shoot. You kind of put that pressure on the defense and the ref, so just drove to the basket and made a bucket.”

Davis converted a similar take on the final possession of the first half, which gave the Aztecs a 37-33 lead headed into halftime. He finished with 12 points for San Diego State, making 2-of-7 attempts from the field and 8-of-12 from the free throw line.

“I seen a little opening, so just wanted to attack the space,” Davis said. “I seen an empty space. I think it’s just growing up, you know, you always envision those type of scenarios when you’re just out there by yourself, you know, just three, two, one, those type of scenarios. I feel like it’s just a testament to all the work that we’ve put in.”

While Davis was the late hero, center Magoon Gwath was the star of the evening for San Diego State, scoring 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting while collecting six rebounds and a pair of blocks. Thanks to several timely buckets from Gwath, San Diego State was able to overcome an inefficient offensive performance as a whole for the second straight night. Miles Byrd was held to just 7 points on 3-of-9 shooting, while Reese Dixon-Waters was held to five points on 2-of-8 shooting.

Despite the fact that Dixon-Waters wasn’t as effective offensively as he typically is, San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher was ultra-complimentary of the senior’s all-around performance and even went as far as to call him the game’s MVP for how he disrupted New Mexico star, Jake Hall. Hall finished with just 3 points on 1-of-10 shooting and was largely taken out of the game by Dixon-Waters’ effort.

“(Dixon-Waters) was the one that was primarily in charge of staying on Hall,” Dutcher said. “He did an elite job. Coach Lester told him at halftime, don’t get frustrated. He said, offensively, Reese, you’re the MVP of the game right now. You are where you’re supposed to be at the defensive end, and we wouldn’t be in the shape we’re in without that.”

Both San Diego State and New Mexico entered Friday’s game on the bubble for an at-large selection to the NCAA Tournament, with the general belief being that the winner of the semifinal matchup would hear its name on Selection Sunday regardless of whether it earned the automatic bid.

San Diego State will face Utah State in the title game at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center. Utah State is listed as a slight 1.5-point favorite at opening after the teams split the regular-season matchup, but San Diego State did beat the Aggies by 17 points at Viejas Arena on February 25.