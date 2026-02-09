College Basketball Best Bets: Expert Picks for Tonight, Feb. 9
David Connelly
Host · Writer
We’ve got an intriguing Missouri Valley showdown in the Midwest, followed by one of the top matchups of the year in the Big 12 to round out the night! Check it out as we prepare you for a thrilling night of college basketball with expert betting insights, matchup analysis, & top picks.
SportsGrid Expert Pick: Belmont Team Total Over 78.5 (-116)
Where to Watch Belmont vs. Bradley
- SportsGrid Matchup Page: BEL vs. BRAD
- Arena: Carver Arena
- Location: Peoria, IL
- Where to Watch: ESPN+
- Date: Monday, February 9th
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Belmont vs. Bradley Betting Odds & Market Value
|Betting Market
|Belmont
|Bradley
|Moneyline
|-166
|+138
|Spread
|-3.5 (-102)
|+3.5 (-120)
|Total (O/U 154.5)
|Over -110
|Under -110
Belmont vs. Bradley Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends
|Market Metric (Kalshi)
|Belmont
|Bradley
|Direct Win Probability
|59%
|41%
|Cover Spread Belmont -2.5
|Yes: 53¢
|No: 48¢
|Total 154.5 Points
|Yes: 51¢
|No: 52¢
Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange
We will keep this simple. Belmont currently possesses the highest effective field goal rate in the country at 61.2 percent. That’s thanks to some efficiency studs inside the arc in Drew Scharnowski, Sam Orme, and Brigham Rogers, three players all somehow inside the top 40 nationally in two-point percentage. It’s a bit of a soft spot in that Bradley defense, and we will be betting on one of the top offenses in the country to find a way to get some success on that side of the court in this one. With more uncertainty on the other side of the court, a team total feels like the optimal play here to imply our narrative on this Missouri Valley showdown.
SportsGrid Expert Pick: Kansas ML +136
Where to Watch Arizona vs. Kansas
- SportsGrid Matchup Page: AZ vs. KU
- Arena: Allen Fieldhouse
- Location: Lawrence, KS
- Where to Watch: ESPN
- Date: Monday, February 9th
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Arizona vs. KU Betting Odds & Market Value
|Betting Market
|Arizona
|Kansas
|Moneyline
|-164
|+136
|Spread
|-2.5 (-106)
|+2.5 (-114)
|Total (O/U 153.5)
|Over -112
|Under -112
Arizona vs. KU Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends
|Market Metric (Kalshi)
|Arizona
|Kansas
|Direct Win Probability
|54%
|46%
|Cover Spread Arizona -2.5
|Yes: 49¢
|No: 54¢
|Total 152.5 Points
|Yes: 54¢
|No: 47¢
Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange
It’s quite simple. When Darryn Peterson is on the court, Kansas is a completely different beast. They go from looking like a potential threat to reach the second weekend to a legitimate Final Four contender. He has looked as healthy as ever over the past month and will surely be ready to go for a mammoth primetime spot at The Phog. The return of guard Elmarko Jackson for Kansas, as well as from his one-game absence due to injury, could be key here as well. He provides the team with a massive sparkplug off the bench in the backcourt.
As for Arizona, this will be their biggest test since their win over UConn in Storrs back in November. They were perhaps fortunate to win that matchup, and the atmosphere will be similar against an elite program. The Wildcats are one of the least-reliant teams in the country on three-pointers. If the Jayhawks can get out to an early lead and make it difficult for Arizona to use the sport’s ultimate equalizer to get back into the contest, then they can go wire-to-wire and dish them their first defeat of the season. Back the hot underdog in what should be an incredible matchup on Big Monday.
