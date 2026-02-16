College Basketball Best Bets: Expert Picks for Tonight, Feb. 16
David Connelly
Host · Writer
We’ve got an intriguing Patriot League showdown as Colgate takes on Boston University, followed by a marquee Big 12 battle between Houston and Iowa State to round out the night! Check it out as we prepare you for a thrilling slate of college basketball with expert betting insights, matchup analysis, & top picks.
Year to Date Record: 6-6 | Units: +0.18 (Minus-money plays are to win one unit, plus-money plays are one unit)
SportsGrid Expert Pick: Over 143.5 (-115)
Where to Watch Colgate vs. Boston University
- SportsGrid Matchup Page: COLG vs. BU
- Arena: Case Gym
- Location: Boston, MA
- Where to Watch: CBS Sports Network
- Date: Monday, February 16th
- Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Colgate vs. Boston University Betting Odds & Market Value
|Betting Market
|Colgate
|Boston U
|Moneyline
|-152
|+126
|Spread
|-2.5 (-110)
|+2.5 (-110)
|Total (O/U 143.5)
|Over -115
|Under -105
Colgate vs. Boston University Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends
|Market Metric (Kalshi)
|Colgate
|Boston U
|Direct Win Probability
|56%
|44%
|Cover Spread Colgate -4.5
|Yes: 45¢
|No: 57¢
|Total 145.5 Points
|Yes: 48¢
|No: 56¢
Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange
This is a great spot to buy on both offense in this Monday night showdown. The Raiders rank around the top 80 in effective field goal percentage, turnover percentage, and three-point percentage on the season, displaying their ability to fill it up quickly against lackluster defenses. That’s exactly what they will be going up against in Boston, as the Terriers possess the 352nd-ranked defense in the country out of 365 Division I programs.
While this bodes well for Colgate, BU has strong shooters as well, ranking 12th nationally in three-point percentage and in the top 20 in effective field goal percentage. Add in that they will be playing in their home gym, and they could have a big night of their own from beyond the arc. Even if just one of these teams shows up offensively with their firepower, it may be enough to cash this over.
SportsGrid Expert Pick: Houston ML (+118)
Where to Watch Houston vs. Iowa State
- Arena: Hilton Coliseum
- Location: Ames, IA
- Where to Watch: ESPN
- Date: Monday, February 16th
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Houston vs. Iowa State Betting Odds & Market Value
|Betting Market
|Houston
|Iowa State
|Moneyline
|+118
|-142
|Spread
|+2.5 (-112)
|-2.5 (-108)
|Total (O/U 134.5)
|Over -115
|Under -105
Houston vs. Iowa State Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends
|Market Metric (Kalshi)
|Houston
|Iowa State
|Direct Win Probability
|43%
|57%
|Cover Spread Iowa State -2.5
|Yes: 51¢
|No: 51¢
|Total 134.5 Points
|Yes: 53¢
|No: 48¢
Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange
It is well documented that teams rarely walk into Hilton Coliseum and secure a victory. Just two teams have done it over the past three seasons, a remarkable 49-2 record in Ames for Iowa State. But if any team were coached and battle-tested enough to put that record into jeopardy, it would be Houston. The Cougars have already put some incredible road performances on display this season, most notably in a recent showing in Provo over BYU by double-digits.
Their style of play travels well, relying on a slower pace, stout defense, and veteran leadership to get them through the most hostile environments. With a 9-2 record away from home this season, the Cougars are as matchup-proof on the road as you are going to find in college basketball. Trust in head coach Kelvin Sampson and the talent of his squad to keep their composure and find a way to win this one at plus-money.