College Basketball Best Bets: Expert Picks for Tonight, Feb. 16

We’ve got an intriguing Patriot League showdown as Colgate takes on Boston University, followed by a marquee Big 12 battle between Houston and Iowa State to round out the night! Check it out as we prepare you for a thrilling slate of college basketball with expert betting insights, matchup analysis, & top picks. Year to Date Record: 6-6 | Units: +0.18 (Minus-money plays are to win one unit, plus-money plays are one unit)

SportsGrid Expert Pick: Over 143.5 (-115)

Where to Watch Colgate vs. Boston University

SportsGrid Matchup Page: COLG vs. BU

COLG vs. BU Arena: Case Gym

Case Gym Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Where to Watch: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Date: Monday, February 16th

Monday, February 16th Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Colgate vs. Boston University Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Colgate Boston U Moneyline -152 +126 Spread -2.5 (-110) +2.5 (-110) Total (O/U 143.5) Over -115 Under -105

Colgate vs. Boston University Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Colgate Boston U Direct Win Probability 56% 44% Cover Spread Colgate -4.5 Yes: 45¢ No: 57¢ Total 145.5 Points Yes: 48¢ No: 56¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

This is a great spot to buy on both offense in this Monday night showdown. The Raiders rank around the top 80 in effective field goal percentage, turnover percentage, and three-point percentage on the season, displaying their ability to fill it up quickly against lackluster defenses. That’s exactly what they will be going up against in Boston, as the Terriers possess the 352nd-ranked defense in the country out of 365 Division I programs.

While this bodes well for Colgate, BU has strong shooters as well, ranking 12th nationally in three-point percentage and in the top 20 in effective field goal percentage. Add in that they will be playing in their home gym, and they could have a big night of their own from beyond the arc. Even if just one of these teams shows up offensively with their firepower, it may be enough to cash this over.

SportsGrid Expert Pick: Houston ML (+118)

Where to Watch Houston vs. Iowa State