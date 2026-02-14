College Basketball Best Bets: Expert Picks for Tonight, Feb. 14

We’ve got a marquee Big 12 showdown as Texas Tech battles Arizona, followed by a West Coast Conference clash featuring Gonzaga and Santa Clara to round out the night! Check it out as we prepare you for a thrilling slate of college basketball with expert betting insights, matchup analysis, & top picks.

Year to Date Record: 6-4 | Units: +2.18 (Minus-money plays are to win one unit, plus-money plays are one unit)

SportsGrid Expert Pick: Arizona -9.5 (-104)

Where to Watch #16 Texas Tech vs. #1 Arizona

#16 Texas Tech vs. #1 Arizona Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Texas Tech Arizona Moneyline +375 -500 Spread +9.5 (-118) -9.5 (-104) Total (O/U 156.5) Over -110 Under -110

#16 Texas Tech vs. #1 Arizona Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Texas Tech Arizona Direct Win Probability 20% 80% Cover Spread Arizona -9.5 Yes: 49¢ No: 53¢ Total 155.5 Points Yes: 52¢ No: 50¢

It’s a hefty spread to lay against another talented, ranked team, but some signs are pointing towards the Wildcats running away with this one. Texas Tech mightily struggles to get to the free-throw line as a team, ranking second-to-last in the Big 12 in free-throw rate, only ahead of Kansas State. Arizona ranks second in the league in free-throw rate on defense, meaning they prove to be disciplined when it comes to committing shooting fouls and allowing opponents to get into the bonus.

The Red Raiders have played seven teams inside the top 50 in free-throw rate allowed this season, and are 3-4 in those contests. This number has slightly come down from KenPom’s projection of an 11-point victory for the Wildcats, and we are happy to swoop in and buy low on perhaps the best team in the country. Lay the hefty spread and expect the free-throw discrepancy to play a major factor in the final score in Tucson.