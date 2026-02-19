College Basketball Best Bets: Expert Picks for Tonight, Feb. 19

We’ve got an intriguing American Athletic Conference clash as Memphis takes on South Florida, followed by an Ohio Valley Conference matchup featuring Southern Indiana and Western Illinois to round out the slate! Check it out as we prepare you for a thrilling night of college basketball with expert betting insights, matchup analysis, & top picks.

SportsGrid Expert Pick: South Florida -8.5 (-110)

Betting Market Memphis South Florida Moneyline +340 -450 Spread +8.5 (-110) -8.5 (-110) Total (O/U 158.5) Over -115 Under -105

Market Metric (Kalshi) Memphis South Florida Direct Win Probability 23% 77% Cover Spread South Florida -8.5 Yes: 50¢ No: 52¢ Total 161.5 Points Yes: 49¢ No: 54¢

We faded them last week, and we are going to do so again here. This Memphis team has shown zero heart on the road this season, now down to 2-10 away from home. It stems from Penny Hardaway, unfortunately, being in over his head as a Division I coach, leading a team that entered the season returning zero minutes from 2024-25. This matchup also concludes a three-game road trip for the Tigers, one that began with that loss to North Texas last Thursday.

South Florida has dominated this conference throughout the season, with their three losses coming by a combined five points, two of which came in overtime. The Bulls will be ready to run rampant on a messy Memphis team inside the Yuengling Center tonight. You should feel comfortable laying the points here.

SportsGrid Expert Pick: Southern Indiana -2.5 (-106)

Betting Market Southern Indiana Western Illinois Moneyline -148 +120 Spread -2.5 (-106) +2.5 (-114) Total (O/U 138.5) Over -118 Under -106

Market Metric (Kalshi) Southern Indiana Western Illinois Direct Win Probability 56% 44% Cover Spread Southern Indiana -2.5 Yes: 52¢ No: 53¢ Total 138.5 Points Yes: 52¢ No: 50¢

We are going dumpster diving into the depths of the Ohio Valley Conference on Mid-Major Thursday! These two programs have combined for five Division I wins this season and will be desperate to get anything going in this matchup to spark a miracle run into the OVC Tournament field, albeit unlikely. The Southern Indiana defense prides itself on two things: Taking away the three and forcing isolation scenarios. They rank second nationally in three-point rate allowed, and third nationally in assists per made field goal.

The Western Illinois offense is the polar opposite, ranking outside the top 300 nationally in both categories, often struggling to knock down threes and sitting dead last in the country in assists per made basket. This is a dream matchup for the Screaming Eagles, who should be able to thrive on this stout defensive identity against the Leathernecks, an offensive system that feeds right into their defensive scheming. Lay the points here with the road favorite.