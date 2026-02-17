Top Player Props for Tuesday Night’s College Basketball Slate | CBB Best Bets Tonight

There’s no shortage of quality matchups on Tuesday’s slate, with plenty of ranked teams and high-level talent taking the floor. Looking ahead at the marquee matchups, there’s plenty of opportunity to capitalize and cash out on the showdowns.

That said, here’s a look at the top college basketball props to keep an eye on tonight.

Yaxel Lendeborg OVER 15.5 Points (+100) vs. Purdue

Yaxel Lendeborg has been a driving force behind Michigan’s success this season, proving to be one of the biggest additions from last offseason’s college transfer portal. Averaging 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 50.4%, the versatile forward has put his unique skillset on full display in year one with the Wolverines.

The six-foot-nine senior hasn’t been asked to score much this season, and in large part, it’s due to the deep supporting cast head coach Dusty May put together in hopes of making a deep run this season. Still, Lendeborg has proven throughout the season that when he’s needed to take over the offense, he’s more than capable of doing exactly that, especially in big-time matchups.

In previous matchups against Gonzaga (No. 12 at the time) and Auburn (No. 21 at the time), the UAB transfer dominated, exceeding the 15.5-point set mark in both showdowns.

Lendeborg has also put together several other memorable performances throughout the season, exploding for 29 points in a win against Maryland and 26 in a recent win over No. 7 Michigan State.

Fresh off a 17-point performance in Saturday’s win over UCLA, the Michigan star could be poised to carry the momentum into Tuesday’s battle against Purdue.

Where to Watch Michigan @ Purdue

SportsGrid Matchup Page: MICH @ PUR

MICH @ PUR Arena: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena Location: West Lafayette, IN

West Lafayette, IN Where to Watch: Peacock

Peacock Date: Tuesday, February 17th

Tuesday, February 17th Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

This matchup between No. 1 Michigan and No. 7 Purdue is the heavyweight showdown that every fan of college basketball has been waiting for. The Wolverines put their perfect 8-0 road record to the test against a Boilermakers team that has taken care of home court all season long, with an 11-2 record in front of their fans. Expect this Big Ten showdown to come down to the wire, with execution being the biggest deciding factor.

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 7 Purdue Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Michigan Purdue Moneyline -150 +125 Spread -2.5(-112) +2.5(-108) Total (O/U 156.5) Over -110 Under -110

Michigan vs. Purdue Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Michigan Purdue Direct Win Probability 59% 41% Cover Spread (Michigan -2.5) Yes: 53¢ No: 49¢ Total 156.5 Points Yes: 50¢ No: 51¢

Otega Oweh OVER 20.5 Points (-120) vs. Georgia

Otega Oweh has been extremely aggressive on offense this season at Kentucky after opting to return to the team for one more campaign after receiving feedback from NBA teams during last offseason’s NBA Draft process.

Averaging 17.0 points on shooting splits of 47.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, the athletic guard has looked to showcase just how impactful he can be with the ball in his hands.

Leading the Wildcats into battle on a nightly basis, Oweh’s confidence allows him to continue shooting whether his shot is falling or not. Finishing with 21+ points in three of his last four games and four of his last six, the senior has a good chance to continue his strong play against a Georgia team that has struggled defensively at times this season.

Where to Watch Georgia vs. Kentucky

SportsGrid Matchup Page: UGA vs. UK

UGA vs. UK Arena: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Date: Tuesday, February 17th

Tuesday, February 17th Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Kentucky remains firmly in the SEC race down the stretch, with a 17-8 record entering this matchup. The Wildcats have underwhelmed somewhat, given the offseason hype Mark Pope’s squad generated after a major transfer portal cycle, but with injuries, UK’s success alone has been impressive. Meanwhile, Georgia has kept pace in the loaded conference with a 17-8 record, which is a major win given the team’s major losses in the offseason through both the portal and the NBA Draft.

Georgia vs. Kentucky Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Georgia Kentucky Moneyline +255 -320 Spread +7.5 (-120) -7.5 (-102) Total (O/U 161.5) Over -110 Under -110

Houston vs. Iowa State Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Georgia Kentucky Direct Win Probability 27% 73% Cover Spread Kentucky -7.5 Yes: 46¢ No: 57¢ Total 160.5 Points Yes: 55¢ No: 46¢

