College Basketball Best Bets: Expert Picks for Tonight, Feb. 18

We've got an intriguing ASUN showdown as Jacksonville takes on Florida Gulf Coast, followed by a Big 12 battle between Kansas and Oklahoma State to round out the night!

SportsGrid Expert Pick: Jacksonville Team Total Under 64.5 (-102)

Jacksonville vs. Florida Gulf Coast

Jacksonville vs. Florida Gulf Coast Betting Odds

Jacksonville vs. Florida Gulf Coast Win Probability

Jacksonville’s combination of a struggling offense and a slow pace makes this a strong spot to fade their team total. On the road against the best two-point defense in the Atlantic Sun in this spot, points are undoubtedly going to be at a premium for the Dolphins.

Florida Gulf Coast dominated proceedings in Jacksonville in their previous meeting just three weeks ago, holding them to under 50 points in the contest. Over the course of the season, Jacksonville has failed to score more than 65 points on the road in 11 of its 17 road matchups. If they endure a scoring drought or two throughout this game, it will be difficult for them to find their way over this total. Fade the Dolphins, even at this low number.

SportsGrid Expert Pick: Kansas -6.5 (-108)

#8 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State

#8 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Odds

#8 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Win Probability

Even without Darryn Peterson, Kansas proved us right by backing them inside the Phog against Arizona, putting together perhaps their best team performance of the season. Unfortunately, even upon Peterson’s return to the court, the Jayhawks were boatraced inside Hilton Coliseum over the weekend, one of the toughest places to play in the country. It dipped their KenPom stock a bit, so we see this as an opportunity to buy low as they head to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State.

Facing the worst defense in the Big 12, this is a great get-right spot for Peterson and Kansas, where they could fill it up quickly and pull away. They always say defense travels, and this Kansas defensive unit is one of the best in the nation, sitting top five in effective field goal percentage allowed, while the Cowboys are outside the top 100. Expect the Jayhawks to get back on their feet in this one and walk away with a comfortable victory.