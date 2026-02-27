5 Most Overrated Teams in the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee’s Rankings

#16 Virginia Cavaliers (4-seed)

The Virginia Cavaliers have had a terrific season and now sit 25-3 and 13-2 in the ACC. Ryan Odom looks like a great hire for the Cavaliers, and they are limiting opponents to an effective field goal percentage of just 45.2. That’s the sixth-best mark in the country and leads them to the 18th-best defense. The offense is not great, but it’s pretty darn good (31st), and the Cavaliers have been a pleasant surprise.

That being said, Virginia’s resume is light on quality. They have only played in four Quad 1-A games: at Texas, at North Carolina State, at Louisville, and at SMU. They won those games, but none of those opponents were even considered for the top 16 in the bracket. The first truly elite team Virginia will play is on February 28 against the Duke Blue Devils. If they can pass that test, the Cavaliers absolutely belong in this tier. Until then, they seem overrated compared to teams that actually have top-notch wins.

2026 National Title Odds: +6000 (15th-tied)