College Basketball Best Bets: Expert Picks for Tonight, Feb. 24

We’ve got an intriguing Big Ten matchup as Washington takes on Rutgers, followed by a marquee SEC clash between Auburn and Oklahoma to round out the night! Check it out as we prepare you for a thrilling slate of college basketball with expert betting insights, matchup analysis, & top picks.

Year to Date Record: 11-13 | Units: -2.71 (Minus-money plays are to win one unit, plus-money plays are one unit)

Dave Connelly is SportsGrid’s lead college basketball analyst with over five years of experience covering hoops, including his industry-leading transfer portal rankings and NCAA bracket predictions (seen on Bracket Matrix). An authority in Mid-Major Basketball, Connelly’s expertise extends well beyond the Power 5.

SportsGrid Expert Pick: Rutgers ML (+176)

Where to Watch Washington vs. Rutgers

SportsGrid Matchup Page: WASH vs. RUTG

WASH vs. RUTG Arena: Jersey Mike’s Arena

Jersey Mike’s Arena Location: Piscataway, NJ

Piscataway, NJ Where to Watch: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Date: Tuesday, February 24th

Tuesday, February 24th Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Washington vs. Rutgers Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Washington Rutgers Moneyline -215 +176 Spread -4.5 (-102) +4.5 (-110) Total (O/U 140.5) Over -115 Under -105

Washington vs. Rutgers Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Washington Rutgers Direct Win Probability 66% 34% Cover Spread Washington -5.5 Yes: 48¢ No: 55¢ Total 139.5 Points Yes: 56¢ No: 45¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

Similar to our Michigan State pick over UCLA last week, we are going back to the well on these West Coast Big Ten teams playing over on the East Coast. This is one of the longest road trips you will see in conference play at any level, and Washington has shown that it struggles in these spots this year. In matchups where they have had to travel at least two time zones, the Huskies are 1-6 in 2025-26. This is also the second game of their current road trip, after losing to Maryland on Saturday, a team that was 3-12 in Big Ten play entering that matchup. There is clearly a drop-off for the Huskies when they are this far from home, so we are happy to take this juicy underdog price on Rutgers on Tuesday night.

SportsGrid Expert Pick: Over 157.5 (-115)

Where to Watch Auburn vs. Oklahoma

SportsGrid Matchup Page: AUB vs. OKLA

AUB vs. OKLA Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center Location: Norman, OK

Norman, OK Where to Watch: ESPNU

ESPNU Date: Tuesday, February 24th

Tuesday, February 24th Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Auburn vs. Oklahoma Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Auburn Oklahoma Moneyline -150 +125 Spread -2.5 (-108) +2.5 (-112) Total (O/U 157.5) Over -115 Under -105

Auburn vs. Oklahoma Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Auburn Oklahoma Direct Win Probability 55% 45% Cover Spread Auburn -2.5 Yes: 48¢ No: 53¢ Total 158.5 Points Yes: 50¢ No: 54¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

Defense will be optional for this SEC showdown. Auburn and Oklahoma each have offenses that rank in the top 30 on KenPom, while their defenses sit outside the top 100. It mainly stems from both teams’ ability to effectively rebound on offense, protect the ball, and their inability to do so on the other end of the court. It could lead to very few empty trips and loads of second and third-chance opportunities off missed shots. These are dream outcomes to possessions to help reach an over, and that’s why we love the pick tonight. Three of Oklahoma’s past four contests have reached 157 or higher in the full-game total. Back the over and expect some fireworks in Norman tonight.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.