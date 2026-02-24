SportsGrid Inc logo
NCAAB · 2 hours ago

College Basketball Best Bets: Expert Picks for Tonight, Feb. 24

David Connelly

Host · Writer

We’ve got an intriguing Big Ten matchup as Washington takes on Rutgers, followed by a marquee SEC clash between Auburn and Oklahoma to round out the night! Check it out as we prepare you for a thrilling slate of college basketball with expert betting insights, matchup analysis, & top picks.

Year to Date Record: 11-13 | Units: -2.71 (Minus-money plays are to win one unit, plus-money plays are one unit)

Dave Connelly is SportsGrid’s lead college basketball analyst with over five years of experience covering hoops, including his industry-leading transfer portal rankings and NCAA bracket predictions (seen on Bracket Matrix). An authority in Mid-Major Basketball, Connelly’s expertise extends well beyond the Power 5.

SportsGrid Expert Pick: Rutgers ML (+176)

Where to Watch Washington vs. Rutgers

  • SportsGrid Matchup Page: WASH vs. RUTG
  • Arena: Jersey Mike’s Arena
  • Location: Piscataway, NJ
  • Where to Watch: Big Ten Network
  • Date: Tuesday, February 24th
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Washington vs. Rutgers Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Washington Rutgers
Moneyline -215 +176
Spread -4.5 (-102) +4.5 (-110)
Total (O/U 140.5) Over -115 Under -105

Washington vs. Rutgers Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Washington Rutgers
Direct Win Probability 66% 34%
Cover Spread Washington -5.5 Yes: 48¢ No: 55¢
Total 139.5 Points Yes: 56¢ No: 45¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

Similar to our Michigan State pick over UCLA last week, we are going back to the well on these West Coast Big Ten teams playing over on the East Coast. This is one of the longest road trips you will see in conference play at any level, and Washington has shown that it struggles in these spots this year. In matchups where they have had to travel at least two time zones, the Huskies are 1-6 in 2025-26. This is also the second game of their current road trip, after losing to Maryland on Saturday, a team that was 3-12 in Big Ten play entering that matchup. There is clearly a drop-off for the Huskies when they are this far from home, so we are happy to take this juicy underdog price on Rutgers on Tuesday night.

SportsGrid Expert Pick: Over 157.5 (-115)

Where to Watch Auburn vs. Oklahoma

  • SportsGrid Matchup Page: AUB vs. OKLA
  • Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
  • Location: Norman, OK
  • Where to Watch: ESPNU
  • Date: Tuesday, February 24th
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Auburn vs. Oklahoma Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Auburn Oklahoma
Moneyline -150 +125
Spread -2.5 (-108) +2.5 (-112)
Total (O/U 157.5) Over -115 Under -105

Auburn vs. Oklahoma Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Auburn Oklahoma
Direct Win Probability 55% 45%

Cover Spread Auburn -2.5

Yes: 48¢

No: 53¢
Total 158.5 Points Yes: 50¢ No: 54¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

Defense will be optional for this SEC showdown. Auburn and Oklahoma each have offenses that rank in the top 30 on KenPom, while their defenses sit outside the top 100. It mainly stems from both teams’ ability to effectively rebound on offense, protect the ball, and their inability to do so on the other end of the court. It could lead to very few empty trips and loads of second and third-chance opportunities off missed shots. These are dream outcomes to possessions to help reach an over, and that’s why we love the pick tonight. Three of Oklahoma’s past four contests have reached 157 or higher in the full-game total. Back the over and expect some fireworks in Norman tonight.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$5.4M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$31.6M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$5.5M

