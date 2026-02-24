Top Player Props for Tuesday Night’s College Basketball Slate | CBB Best Bets Tonight

There’s no shortage of quality matchups on Tuesday’s slate, with plenty of ranked teams and high-level talent taking the floor. Looking ahead at the list of intriguing matchups, there’s plenty of opportunity to capitalize and cash out on the showdowns.

That said, here’s a look at the top college basketball props to keep an eye on tonight.

Darrion Williams OVER 12.5 Points (-125) @ Virginia

After landing at NC State as the Wolfpack’s major transfer portal addition, star forward Darrion Williams has received a lot of criticism throughout the season. After averaging 15.1 points at Texas Tech last season as part of a two-headed offense alongside standout JT Toppin, many expected the senior to take a major leap at NC State with an offense built around him.

However, the forward hasn’t exactly put up the numbers many feel he should, which has led to plenty of negative feedback throughout the media. Nonetheless, that hasn’t changed the California native from continuing to attack each game with confidence.

Averaging 14.2 points per game, while shooting 42.2% from field goal range and 40.4% from beyond the arc, Williams continues to be a major part of the Wolfpack’s offense, especially as of late.

Williams posted five games with 20+ points in January, and he opened the month of February with a 25-point performance in a win over SMU on the road. Despite his recent shooting slump, the forward still managed to finish with 13 points in the team’s most recent blowout win over North Carolina.

Considering the golden opportunity to knock off another ranked opponent on the road Tuesday, I like the odd Williams shows up and shows out for the Wolfpack.

Where to Watch NC State @ No. 11 Virginia

SportsGrid Matchup Page: NC State @ UVA

NC State @ UVA Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

John Paul Jones Arena Location: Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville, VA Where to Watch: ACC Network

ACC Network Date: Tuesday, February 24th

Tuesday, February 24th Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

NC State enters this matchup with confidence after steamrolling the No. 16-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels one week ago. The Wolfpack has a big chance to not only add another quality win to their record, but to add yet another conference win against a ranked opponent in Virginia. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have been one of the biggest surprises of the season, and their consistency makes them one of the most difficult teams to knock off.

NC State vs. No. 11 Virginia Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market NC State Virginia Moneyline +220 -275 Spread +5.5(-105) -5.5(-275) Total (O/U 152.5) Over -110 Under -110

NC State vs. Virginia Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) NC State Virginia Direct Win Probability 30% 70% Cover Spread (Virginia -5.5) Yes: 54¢ No: 49¢ Total 152.5 Points Yes: 53¢ No: 50¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

Cameron Boozer UNDER 19.5 Points (-110) vs. Notre Dame

Cameron Boozer is viewed as a top NBA Draft prospect for a reason after putting together one of the best seasons not only of any freshman, but any player in the nation.

Averaging 22.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, on efficient shooting splits of 58.2% from field goal range and 39.6% from beyond the arc, the versatile forward has proven to be one of the most dominant forces college basketball has to offer.

While Boozer certainly can dominate offensively on any given night, the big man makes his mark in more areas than scoring alone, which alone suggests Boozer could prove impactful in the margins in this matchup rather than solely in the scoring column.

The Duke star has finished with less than 19.5 points in three of the last four games, which gives me confidence that tonight could be another matchup where the under hits, especially if this ACC showdown gets out of hand early.

Where to Watch No. 1 Duke vs. Notre Dame

SportsGrid Matchup Page: Duke vs. ND

Duke vs. ND Arena: Purcell Pavilion

Purcell Pavilion Location: South Bend, IN

South Bend, IN Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Date: Tuesday, February 24th

Tuesday, February 24th Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Duke enters this matchup looking to make yet another statement against conference competition as Selection Sunday looms with March Madness quickly approaching. On the flip side, Notre Dame is desperately seeking a win to keep their .500 dreams alive. This matchup could get ugly quickly, especially if the Fighting Irish don’t come out swinging.

Duke vs. Notre Dame Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Duke Notre Dame Moneyline -3000 +1200 Spread -17.5 (-110) +17.5 (-110) Total (O/U 140.5) Over -106 Under -114

Duke vs. Notre Dame Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Duke Notre Dame Direct Win Probability 94% 6% Cover Spread Duke -17.5 Yes: 50¢ No: 51¢ Total 160.5 Points Yes: 54¢ No: 48¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange