NCAA Probes Fresno State Betting Scandal

The NCAA has launched an investigation into sports betting violations involving three former Fresno State basketball players: Mykell Robinson, Steven Vasquez, and Jalen Weaver. Vasquez has since transferred to San Jose State.

The probe began after Fresno State’s sports betting integrity monitor flagged suspicious wagers tied to Robinson, and according to the NCAA, Vasquez, who were roommates, exchanged texts in January 2025 about Robinson intentionally underperforming in a game. Along with a third party, they placed $2,200 in bets that produced a $15,000 payout.

Robinson is also accused of placing 13 fantasy sports bets on himself. With the NCAA’s strict zero-tolerance policy on gambling, the players’ careers are effectively over.

