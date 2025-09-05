Top 25 Coaches in College Basketball Entering the 2025-26 Season

1. Dan Hurley

There’s no debate that Dan Hurley is the top coaching mind in college basketball right now. After leading UConn to back-to-back national championships, becoming the first program to repeat since Florida in 2007, he’s got the Huskies perched at the pinnacle of the sport. You know you have reached a different level of success when falling just short of knocking off top-seeded Florida in the second round of the NCAA Tournament feels like a down season.

His teams are relentless, well-drilled, and built to dominate every phase of the game. And while his sideline intensity can border on unhinged, don’t mistake the fire for chaos. Hurley is a brilliant tactician and a true student of the game.

Level up your college hoops bets with SportsGrid’s free CBB Picks & CBB Player Props.